Chuba Hubbard, Laviska Shenault Jr. look to capitalize on running back reps

Shenault said he left that play feeling like he should have done more, but liked more of what he showed once he reviewed the tape.

"It was like, 'Maybe I could have done something else,' but it was three people, right?" he said. "But that's just my mentality. I just always want to be better."

This week, Shenault is looking to see continued opportunities to get on the field and get the ball. He said he likes being versatile because he hopes to see it translate into more touches. And with his snap count steadily rising from Week 3 to Week 5 (14 percent, 18 percent, 24 percent), Shenault is heading in the right direction.

Hubbard said he feels the same each week regardless of the plan's complexity or simplicity. He's preparing to do what he can – just like they all are.