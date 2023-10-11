Chuba Hubbard, Laviska Shenault Jr. look to capitalize on running back reps

Oct 11, 2023 at 05:11 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Chuba Hubbard
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers' running back rotation has been worth watching in the last two weeks.

Perhaps there's not too much to derive from Chuba Hubbard taking eight more snaps than Miles Sanders in Week 4 or just one more in Week 5, particularly when Sanders has nearly double the amount of attempts this season (61 to 35).

But Carolina's staff is working out its personnel packages, seeing what fits in where and how in this early-season melding process. Hubbard's 4.4 yards per attempt average (154 yards on 33 carries) is the most efficient mark of a true running back on the roster.

Related Links

Chuba Hubbard
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

"Whatever opportunity I get, I'm going to try to make the most of it," Hubbard said. "Glad I'm able to be a part of the offense. Like I've always said, got a great scheme, got a great O-line, great everything around us. So I'm just trying to make the most of it."

Sanders hasn't gotten off to the cleanest start either, fumbling twice this season, including a momentum-shifting drop last week at Detroit, which could have played a role in his one-snap differential with Hubbard.

Sanders came back from the Lions game with a shoulder injury that held him out of practice Wednesday, leaving opportunities for Hubbard and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿, who has been operating as a combination wideout-running back with his 6-foot-1, 220-pound frame.

"Chuba has been a very good physical runner; he's had good yards after contact," head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. "He's a good player. He's just been a good player for us.

"Laviska, same thing, he's kind of a power runner. Like, he's a big, strong man. He's dragging guys through the hole, and he's elusive on top of it. So he's been in that hybrid position where he can play receiver; we can put him in the backfield. We'll continue to do both."

Reich has said he has witnessed an "ebb and flow" with the running backs in his past experience. Sanders was acquired in free agency to be the playmaker, Reich said, but he has also appreciated the effort he's seen from Hubbard.

Hubbard's 21-yard rush in Week 1 against the Falcons remains the Panthers' longest attempt by a running back on the season.

Shenault has also added some variety to the offensive playbook, and he said he has grown more comfortable with a hybrid running back role as the season has progressed, calling the backfield a place where he has "always had a sweet spot."

"I feel like (rushing) is the easiest thing when it comes to mental," Shenault said. "Like, I'm getting the ball. …

"When I say running back's the easiest for me, (it's) because I'm used to touching it a lot. I like to get the ball in my hands. I have the opportunity to make guys miss and do that. I feel like that's what I do at a high level. And it works out well."

It worked out well for Shenault when he put up a pair of solid runs in Detroit.

Shenault drove the offense into first-and-goal when he took an 11-yard rush to the 8-yard line early in the second quarter. He almost punched in his first touchdown of the season on a 7-yard run one play later, bringing a reverse pitch to the 1-yard line.

Laviska Shenault Jr.
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Shenault said he left that play feeling like he should have done more, but liked more of what he showed once he reviewed the tape.

"It was like, 'Maybe I could have done something else,' but it was three people, right?" he said. "But that's just my mentality. I just always want to be better."

This week, Shenault is looking to see continued opportunities to get on the field and get the ball. He said he likes being versatile because he hopes to see it translate into more touches. And with his snap count steadily rising from Week 3 to Week 5 (14 percent, 18 percent, 24 percent), Shenault is heading in the right direction.

Hubbard said he feels the same each week regardless of the plan's complexity or simplicity. He's preparing to do what he can – just like they all are.

"No matter what the game plan is, I go in with the same mindset every single week," Hubbard said. "Obviously to execute, no matter what it is – complex or easy. (I) study the defense and just go from there."

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 10/11

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Wednesday.

231011 WK 6 Practice 1-176
1 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-036
2 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-261
3 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-011
4 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-221
5 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-272
6 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-065
7 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-281
8 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-127
9 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-074
10 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-086
11 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-049
12 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-042
13 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-052
14 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-081
15 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-062
16 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-289
17 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-032
18 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-241
19 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-026
20 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-135
21 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-205
22 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-058
23 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-191
24 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-217
25 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-228
26 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-107
27 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-137
28 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-096
29 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-082
30 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-232
31 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-047
32 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-157
33 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-253
34 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-091
35 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-007
36 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-150
37 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-203
38 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-180
39 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-264
40 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-223
41 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-210
42 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-234
43 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-168
44 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-129
45 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-198
46 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-073
47 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-182
48 / 49
231011 WK 6 Practice 1-163
49 / 49
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Continuing to streamline Bryce Young's operation

They've gone to a wristband to speed up the play-calling process in recent weeks, giving the rookie quarterback a reference point during games. Plus more on some potential player returns. 
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Miami in Week 6

The Panthers game against the Dolphins will air on CBS at 1:00 p.m.
news

Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Miles Sanders held out

The starting running back left last week's game with a shoulder issue which kept him out of practice, plus the rest of Wednesday's updates.
news

Panthers sign Dicaprio Bootle to the active roster

He's been elevated from the practice squad each of the last three weeks, helping on special teams and providing secondary depth.
news

Ask The Old Guy: Oh, and five

No one expected an 0-5 start (or the Spanish Inquisition), but here they are. With plenty of questions about the temporal and the thematic, RBs, Cam Newton, and a few dated pop culture references.
news

Know Your Foe: Miami Dolphins

The Panthers travel in Week 6 to face the Miami Dolphins. Here's what to know about them.
news

Panthers in the power rankings before Week 6 at Miami

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of Week 6 against the Dolphins.
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich looks for his "best week of work" before Miami

Head coach Frank Reich recapped his evaluation of the Detroit game and discussed how the Panthers are moving forward amid an 0-5 start. 
news

Snap Counts: Week 5 at Detroit

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss against the Lions
news

Notebook: Frank Reich leans into message of "Keep Pounding"

The coach emphasized the need to continue to build, whether for short-term gains or long-term progress. Plus, more from Brian Burns on letting his "passion" get the better of him.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop road matchup at Detroit

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Lions. 
Advertising