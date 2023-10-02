Snap Counts: Week 4 vs. Minnesota

Oct 02, 2023 at 07:03 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
SnapCounts_Thumbnail (5)

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Vikings in Week 4 of the regular season.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Chandler Zavala 72 (100%) 3 (14%)
Ikem Ekwonu 72 (100%) 3 (14%)
Taylor Moton 72 (100%) 3 (14%)
Bradley Bozeman 72 (100%)
Bryce Young 72 (100%)
Calvin Throckmorton 70 (97%) 3 (14%)
DJ Chark 66 (92%)
Adam Thielen 65 (90%)
Terrace Marshall Jr. 45 (62%)
Chuba Hubbard 39 (54%)
Hayden Hurst 37 (51%)
Tommy Tremble 31 (43%) 10 (45%)
Miles Sanders 31 (43%)
Ian Thomas 25 (35%) 4 (18%)
Laviska Shenault 13 (18%) 15 (68%)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 5 (7%) 6 (27%)
Giovanni Ricci 3 (4%) 15 (68%)
Cade Mays 2 (3%) 3 (14%)
  • The Panthers clearly came into this game with the intent to run and to run differently. Not only did ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿ flip the play-time percentages with ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ for the first time this season (though Sanders was limited with a groin injury last week), but ﻿Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿ lined up as a traditional runner early. Hubbard was the most effective of the lot, with 41 yards on 14 carries.
  • The other way you could tell they were doing business differently was ﻿Tommy Tremble﻿'s usage. He played a season-high 31 snaps, and there were times they used a three-tight end package to help mix it up.
  • The Panthers started the same line combination from the previous week for the first time this season. ﻿Calvin Throckmorton﻿ came out for a couple of snaps late, but otherwise, that group was intact.
Table inside Article
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
CJ Henderson 48 (100%) 4 (18%)
Frankie Luvu 48 (100%)
Vonn Bell 48 (100%)
Sam Franklin 47 (98%) 4 (18%)
Brian Burns 43 (90%) 3 (14%)
Derrick Brown 38 (79%) 4 (18%)
D'Shawn Jamison 34 (71%) 7 (32%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 33 (69%) 3 (14%)
Shy Tuttle 31 (65%) 4 (18%)
Jeremy Chinn 31 (65%) 4 (18%)
DeShawn Williams 24 (50%) 1 (5%)
Justin Houston 18 (38%) 1 (5%)
Nick Thurman 17 (35%) 3 (14%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 14 (29%) 9 (41%)
Troy Hill 14 (29%) 3 (14%)
Donte Jackson 13 (27%)
Chandler Wooten 11 (23%) 18 (82%)
LaBryan Ray 8 (17%)
DJ Johnson 6 (12%) 7 (32%)
Amare Barno 2 (4%) 15 (68%)
  • The Panthers went into this one with a different plan, thinking the Vikings would spread them out. Linebacker ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿ played every snap, and often, he was the only linebacker on the field. ﻿Kamu Grugier-Hill﻿ played just 14 snaps; otherwise, they mixed up coverages with ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ in the box.
  • ﻿D'Shawn Jamison﻿ played a season-high 34 snaps, more than any corner other than ﻿CJ Henderson﻿ (all 48 of them). Part of that was because of ﻿Donte Jackson﻿'s shoulder injury, and partly, he's becoming a more trusted agent for them. Jamison also had a key block on the interception return touchdown, flattening Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
  • Third-round pick ﻿DJ Johnson﻿ was active for the first time and got six snaps on defense and seven on special teams.
Table inside Article
Player Special teams snaps
Claudin Cherelus 15 (68%)
Matthias Farley 15 (68%)
Jammie Robinson 15 (68%)
Dicaprio Bootle 14 (64%)
Johnny Hekker 8 (36%)
JJ Jansen 8 (36%)
Eddy Piñeiro 6 (27%)
Nash Jensen 3 (14%)
Ricky Lee 3 (14%)

Panthers vs. Vikings | Game Action Gallery | October 1, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.

