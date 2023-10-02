Snap Counts: Week 4 vs. Minnesota

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Vikings in Week 4 of the regular season.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Chandler Zavala
|72 (100%)
|3 (14%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|72 (100%)
|3 (14%)
|Taylor Moton
|72 (100%)
|3 (14%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|72 (100%)
|Bryce Young
|72 (100%)
|Calvin Throckmorton
|70 (97%)
|3 (14%)
|DJ Chark
|66 (92%)
|Adam Thielen
|65 (90%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|45 (62%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|39 (54%)
|Hayden Hurst
|37 (51%)
|Tommy Tremble
|31 (43%)
|10 (45%)
|Miles Sanders
|31 (43%)
|Ian Thomas
|25 (35%)
|4 (18%)
|Laviska Shenault
|13 (18%)
|15 (68%)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|5 (7%)
|6 (27%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|3 (4%)
|15 (68%)
|Cade Mays
|2 (3%)
|3 (14%)
- The Panthers clearly came into this game with the intent to run and to run differently. Not only did Chuba Hubbard flip the play-time percentages with Miles Sanders for the first time this season (though Sanders was limited with a groin injury last week), but Laviska Shenault Jr. lined up as a traditional runner early. Hubbard was the most effective of the lot, with 41 yards on 14 carries.
- The other way you could tell they were doing business differently was Tommy Tremble's usage. He played a season-high 31 snaps, and there were times they used a three-tight end package to help mix it up.
- The Panthers started the same line combination from the previous week for the first time this season. Calvin Throckmorton came out for a couple of snaps late, but otherwise, that group was intact.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|CJ Henderson
|48 (100%)
|4 (18%)
|Frankie Luvu
|48 (100%)
|Vonn Bell
|48 (100%)
|Sam Franklin
|47 (98%)
|4 (18%)
|Brian Burns
|43 (90%)
|3 (14%)
|Derrick Brown
|38 (79%)
|4 (18%)
|D'Shawn Jamison
|34 (71%)
|7 (32%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|33 (69%)
|3 (14%)
|Shy Tuttle
|31 (65%)
|4 (18%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|31 (65%)
|4 (18%)
|DeShawn Williams
|24 (50%)
|1 (5%)
|Justin Houston
|18 (38%)
|1 (5%)
|Nick Thurman
|17 (35%)
|3 (14%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|14 (29%)
|9 (41%)
|Troy Hill
|14 (29%)
|3 (14%)
|Donte Jackson
|13 (27%)
|Chandler Wooten
|11 (23%)
|18 (82%)
|LaBryan Ray
|8 (17%)
|DJ Johnson
|6 (12%)
|7 (32%)
|Amare Barno
|2 (4%)
|15 (68%)
- The Panthers went into this one with a different plan, thinking the Vikings would spread them out. Linebacker Frankie Luvu played every snap, and often, he was the only linebacker on the field. Kamu Grugier-Hill played just 14 snaps; otherwise, they mixed up coverages with Jeremy Chinn in the box.
- D'Shawn Jamison played a season-high 34 snaps, more than any corner other than CJ Henderson (all 48 of them). Part of that was because of Donte Jackson's shoulder injury, and partly, he's becoming a more trusted agent for them. Jamison also had a key block on the interception return touchdown, flattening Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.
- Third-round pick DJ Johnson was active for the first time and got six snaps on defense and seven on special teams.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Claudin Cherelus
|15 (68%)
|Matthias Farley
|15 (68%)
|Jammie Robinson
|15 (68%)
|Dicaprio Bootle
|14 (64%)
|Johnny Hekker
|8 (36%)
|JJ Jansen
|8 (36%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|6 (27%)
|Nash Jensen
|3 (14%)
|Ricky Lee
|3 (14%)
- Practice squad call-ups Matthias Farley (68 percent) and Dicaprio Bootle (64 percent) were busy Sunday, playing central roles in special teams with a couple of their regulars playing more of a part on defense.
- Sam Franklin Jr. must have been sad, getting just four special teams snaps. It's who he is. Of course, he started at safety and broke a franchise record with a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown, so that helped.
