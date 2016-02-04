Notes: Final Super Bowl 50 Media Session

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Panthers coaches ideally try to limit play calls that increase the risk of quarterback Cam Newton getting hurt, and they obviously don't want him take to absorb too much contact in their next game.

But, it is the last game, the ultimate game.

"It is no holds barred. There really is no next game," head coach Ron Rivera said. "The approach has to be that we're going to do the things we need to do. We'll have him do the things that we want him to do for us to give us the best opportunity to win."

That's certainly an approach advocated by Newton, the first player to rush for 500 yards and pass for 3,000 yards in each of his first five seasons. In fact, Newton wouldn't be opposed to such an approach all the time, not just for Super Bowl 50.

"At the end of the day, we're football players, and we need to be treated as such," said Newton, who considers himself more susceptible to injury in the pocket. "Making plays, you can't coach that. So if you have a guy who is a playmaker, it's easy for that person to thrive in moments. I don't think that gets mentioned enough."

Newton showed how devastating an unleashed version of him can be late in the third quarter of the NFC Championship game when he powered his way to an 11-yard gain around the right side on a third-and-10 and then crashed in around the same side on the next snap for a 12-yard score.

His legs could be a difference maker again versus the Broncos.