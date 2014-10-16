Notes: Newton playing his best football

JOE OF ALL TRADES: One player who could get his first opportunity of the season if Benjamin can't play is Joe Webb, the Panthers' third-string quarterback who has been running routes all week.

"I had a full year of it last year, so this isn't too much of a difference," said Webb, who played wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 after playing quarterback his first three NFL seasons. "I've still got to sharpen up things, but (wide receivers) Coach Ricky (Proehl) has been doing a great job with me."

Rivera said that if Benjamin is inactive Sunday, activating Webb for the first time since Week 1 when he backed up quarterback Derek Anderson would be a distinct possibility.

Even though Webb has still worn one of the red practice jerseys assigned to quarterbacks at practice, he hasn't been untouchable and would welcome the opportunity to mix it up.

"They disregard that a lot of times with me, kind of run the red light on me when they see red," Webb said. "It would be fun to get to beat up on the defensive players, block them a little bit."

LONG ROAD BACK: The Panthers have had another receiver available to take reps this week with the return of De'Andre Presley, who has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the beginning of training camp but began practicing Wednesday.

"It means the world, and to be able to go out there and help this team to win would mean the world," said Presley, a former Appalachian State standout who had offseason surgery for a stress fracture in his left leg. "I already know coming in that I'm going to have to fight for everything, that nothing is going to be handed to me. My mentality is to fight for everything. Whatever they ask me to do, that's what I'm going to do."

Presley said he's 100 percent healthy but is working on getting his brain to catch up with his body. He has fielded some punts in practice in addition to getting some work at receiver. Presley can practice for up to three weeks before the Panthers have to decide whether to move him from PUP to the 53-man roster.

"We want to see how he does this week in terms of reconditioning and getting back to football, then we'll go from there," Rivera said. "De'Andre earned the opportunity based on what he did last year on the practice squad. He worked really hard and was having good OTAs when he developed the shin splint problem. Now we want to see what he has, and after three weeks we'll make the decision."

ON HIS WAY: With all the touchbacks these days, playing on the kickoff team often isn't very exciting, but rookie safety Tre Boston was thrilled to make his NFL debut in that role last week at Cincinnati.

"To me, it was way more than that. For me to finally get out there and dress was just such a blessing," Boston said. "Everybody has a dream as a little kid to play in an NFL game. I finally was able to accomplish number one, and now this week they're integrating me a little bit more."

Boston, a fourth-round draft choice from North Carolina, did not participate in the offseason workout program following hernia surgery and then missed most of training camp and the preseason with a groin injury.