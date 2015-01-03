Notes: Run game shines again

FLIPPING THE FIELD: By the time Brad Nortman punted for the first time midway through the second quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff, his counterpart for the Arizona Cardinals had already been involved in some of the biggest plays of the game.

Nortman certainly made up for lost time.

"Taking advantage of field position was a big part of our win," Nortman said. "I'm glad I executed and we benefited."

Some early struggles for Cardinals punter Drew Butler set up the Panthers in prime field position to run out to a 10-0 lead, but Carolina gave it back when Brenton Bersin couldn't handle a Butler punt to set up Arizona for a short-field touchdown.

Next up was Nortman, whose first punt midway through the second quarter that pinned Arizona at its 3-yard line made it easier for head coach Ron Rivera to decide to call on his punter midway through the third quarter. With the Panthers trailing 14-13, a long drive stalled at the Arizona 37, and another Nortman hanger cornered the Cardinals at their own 8.

The defense didn't allow Arizona a single yard, and another short Butler punt positioned the Panthers for a one-play, 39-yard touchdown drive courtesy of running back Fozzy Whittaker's catch and run. On the subsequent kickoff, the Panthers turned the tables when cornerback Melvin White forced a fumble by former Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. Linebacker Kevin Reddick recovered it at the 4, leading to a touchdown that put the game away.

Nortman's day wasn't done. A brilliant play by fullback Mike Tolbert and safety Colin Jones downed a fourth-quarter Nortman punt at the 1, but a penalty forced him to kick it again, and this time the snap slipped through his hands. Nortman niftily (by the standards of a punter) gained 6 yards but not a first down. Then in the final seconds, he nearly burned the entire clock before stepping out of bounds to take a safety.

"I wish I could say that was planned," Nortman said, "but I think that was more panic than anything."

BROWN OUT: The Panthers played the second half without speedy wide receiver Philly Brown, who hit the ground hard trying to haul in a pass in the end zone in the closing minute of the first half and suffered a shoulder injury.

"We will see how it is," Rivera said. "There is a little bit of concern."

Brown had three catches for 37 yards before departing.