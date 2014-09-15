Notes: Running backs on mend

CHARLOTTE – At one point in the second half of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, the Panthers were down to one healthy running back.

DeAngelo Williams was inactive with a thigh injury, fullback Mike Tolbert was injured on a goal line rush and Fozzy Whittaker injured his quad while covering a punt on special teams.

That meant Jonathan Stewart, who started in place of Williams, was the last one standing.

But on Monday, head coach Ron Rivera had some encouraging news about Carolina's battered backfield.

"Mike is OK. He is a little sore," Rivera said. "We'll see how he progresses with his treatment.

"He kind of hyperventilated on the field because he couldn't get a clean gasp of air. He's pretty sore because he took a nice shot to the sternum."

Whittaker pulled his quad, and Rivera classified the injury as "week-by-week." Williams is expected to return to practice this week.

"DeAngelo is looking pretty good," Rivera said. "We'll see how he is on Wednesday on the practice field."

KALIL EXPECTS MORE FROM O-LINE: Stewart finished with 15 carries for 37 yards, but the numbers don't do his performance justice. He ran with authority all day and refused to go down on first contact – his 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter serving as a perfect example.

Center Ryan Kalil raved about Stewart's tough running and issued a challenge to his offensive line.

"Imagine if we would have blocked a little better for him," Kalil said.

Kalil credited Detroit's defensive front for disrupting Carolina's running game, but the Pro Bowl center believes the Panthers have a lot of room for improvement up front.

"I think it was the offensive line not doing a good enough job of being consistent. I think we have a good enough group to have a good running game, but I don't think we've been consistent enough to make that go," Kalil said.