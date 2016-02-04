O-line brotherhood paving way for Panthers

"It makes us who we are, and I think it gives us our edge," Turner said. "Five different people came here from five different places and had one mindset."

Chemistry and trust separates good offensive lines from great ones. This group protecting quarterback Cam Newton has plenty of both.

"Everybody is physical, everybody can block – that's why we're here," Turner said. "But that bond, I think it's led to a majority of our success. You genuinely know the person you are playing next to. I know why he's here, why he's doing this; I know his strengths and weaknesses and he knows mine."

Norwell echoed that sentiment.

"When I look to my right and left, those guys are my best friends," he explained. "They are my brothers. With that culture, you build an O-line room. That's key to the success. You never want to let those guys down, and that plays a big part in it."

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Panthers offensive line will face arguably its biggest challenge of the season against the Broncos' disruptive defensive front.

The Carolina linemen know team success rests largely on their broad shoulders, and they wouldn't want it any other way.

"It's a credit to the work that all of us collectively have put in to get this unit to be a strong focal point of the team," Turner said. "We just want to be the rock for the offense.