Offensive line ready to reclaim their rep

— Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has had some solid four-game stretches here before. Last year, they won their first three games, and he played well through the first loss of the year at Dallas as well. During that span, he completed 99-of-146 passes (67.8 percent) for 1,189 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions and a 95.4 passer rating. He also had five rushing touchdowns during that span, which led the league at the time.

This year, the passing yards through three games are way down (509), as are the rushing touchdowns (one), but he hasn't turned the ball over since he reclaimed the job against the Broncos, throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions, for a passer rating of 98.6.

Asked to compare last year to this recent stretch, Darnold said he hadn't spent much time considering it, and fell back into his "one day at a time" approach to press conferences.

"To be honest, I haven't thought a ton about it," he said. "I think the biggest thing for me is just staying patient with everything. And, you know, truly taking it one play at a time, if I can continue to do that. And just kind of, you know, let the game come to me and not really force anything.