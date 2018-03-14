Official: Panthers acquire WR Torrey Smith via trade

Smith also makes sense – dollars and cents relatively speaking – off the field. Even before free agent deals become official, the dollar figures being thrown at receivers made Smith a bargain. And we're not just talking about the astronomical numbers being bandied about for top-of-the-totem-pole pass catchers like Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins. The money going toward hot-and-cold receivers like Donte Moncrief and Paul Richardson and solid-if-so-far-not-spectacular players like Albert Wilson and Taylor Gabriel also are eye-popping.

To boot, trading for a receiver under contract like Smith puts the Panthers in better position in the compensatory pick calculator for the 2019 NFL Draft. The value of those add-on picks shouldn't be underestimated.

Now back to Smith himself and the specifics on why he's a nice addition. Turner and general manager Marty Hurney have made no bones about wanting to get better at receiver, about adding more athleticism and speed. Those attributes apply to Smith, who ran a 4.41 in the 40 at the 2011 NFL Combine and hasn't shown many signs of slowing down.

His numbers since leaving the Ravens, who selected him in the second round of the '11 draft, have taken a backslide, but that doesn't mean he has as a player. In San Francisco in 2015 and '16, he labored for a franchise that totaled seven victories over the two seasons while switching back and forth between quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Colin Kaepernick.

In Philadelphia last year, quarterback play wasn't a problem, but a logjam at receiver was. The Eagles turned early and often to Alshon Jeffery, and Smith found himself lost in the mix at times with the emergence of Nelson Agholor. But when given the chance, when needed the most, Smith delivered. He hauled in 13 passes – second to Agholor among Eagles wide receivers – over the course of three postseason victories that culminated with a Super Bowl triumph.

The 29-year-old Smith has more to give and more to prove, and the Panthers should provide plenty of opportunity. Smith's 39 career touchdowns nearly double the total the rest of the receivers currently on the roster can claim (21, including 17 from Devin Funchess).

With free agency just beginning and the draft still to come, the Panthers might not be done at receiver or cornerback. But this trade and the team's out-of-the-gate plan for free agency has put the Panthers in better position at both pivotal spots to not give into the pressure that "need" can exert on draft day.