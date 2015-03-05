Olsen signs extension

CHARLOTTE – Record-setting tight end Greg Olsen has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2018 season.

"It's really a dream come true," Olsen said. "Since we've come to Charlotte, we very quickly realized that this is home. This community quickly embraced our family, so we put down roots here. We love it here. This is home for us.

"Now to have this contract that guarantees that I'll play the rest of my career in Charlotte is a tremendous blessing. We're just so thankful for the team believing in me and wanting me to still be a part of this. As a team, we have a lot of special times ahead of us."

Olsen is coming off a career year in which he earned his first Pro Bowl appearance after setting franchise records for receptions and receiving yards by a tight end. Olsen's 84 receptions topped his previous team record of 73 in 2013, and his 1,008 receiving yards surpassed his previous team record of 843 in 2012. His production helped the Panthers win the NFC South title for the second consecutive season.