On The Prowl 1/12: Newton, Rivera Recognized by Sporting News

NEWTON NAMED SPORTING NEWS OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been named the Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year after having "one of the best individual seasons of all time" according to staff writer Vinnie Iyer. Newton received 67 percent of the vote, distancing him from the likes of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer. Iyer notes that Newton became the 18th quarterback to throw 35 touchdown passes in a single season, but writes that his 636 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns set him apart from the competition. READ MORE