On The Prowl 1/12: Newton, Rivera Recognized by Sporting News

Jan 11, 2016 at 11:00 PM
160112_prowl_inside.jpg

NEWTON NAMED SPORTING NEWS OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been named the Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year after having "one of the best individual seasons of all time" according to staff writer Vinnie Iyer. Newton received 67 percent of the vote, distancing him from the likes of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer. Iyer notes that Newton became the 18th quarterback to throw 35 touchdown passes in a single season, but writes that his 636 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns set him apart from the competition. READ MORE

RIVERA NAMED SN COACH OF THE YEAR: Finishing the season with a 15-1 record and top-10 in yardage and scoring defense helped Ron Rivera secure 23 of 31 votes from fellow head coaches to win the Sporting News Coach of the Year Award. David Steele praises Rivera's ability to develop a talented group of players that may include the 2015 MVP in Cam Newton and Defensive Player of the Year candidates like cornerback Josh Norman and linebackers Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis.READ MORE

NFL NETWORK PREVIEWS PANTHERS-SEAHAWKS: "The Aftermath" crew looks at how Seattle and Carolina match up ahead of Sunday's playoff game. Watch the video below.

PANTHERS TOP PLAYOFF POWER RANKINGS: Elliot Harrison of NFL Media ranks the Panthers as the top team in the playoffs, noting that the return of Jonathan Stewart could mean big things for Carolina. READ MORE

SECONDARY SETS UP SHOP ON THIEVE AVE: Bill Voth of the Black and Blue Review highlights a new motivational tool for the Panthers defensive backfield. READ MORE

TILLMAN HAPPY WITH PRESENT, UNDECIDED ON FUTURE:Max Henson of Panthers.com writes that injured cornerback Charles Tillman is excited to help his team any way he can, but will take his time to determine whether or not he will play another season. READ MORE

STEWART PLANS TO PLAY VS. SEAHAWKS: Jonathan Jones of the Charlotte Observer writes that running back Jonathan Stewart is planning to be ready for Sunday's playoff game. Stewart has missed the previous three weeks with a sprained foot. READ MORE

SWEET VICTORY:Krispy Kreme provided Panthers fans with free Original Glazed doughnuts in Uptown Charlotte on Monday morning to celebrate the successful 2015 season and raise money for charity. READ MORE

