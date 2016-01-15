On the Prowl 1/15: Football meets Futbol

Jan 15, 2016 at 02:48 AM
160115_prowl_inside.jpg

FUTBOL FRIENDSHIP: Leicester City Football Club has shocked the English Premier League this season, rising from a group of unknowns to the top of the standings. The party-crashing Panthers certainly respect that, and both teams are showing support for one another. READ MORE

ROLLING WITH RIVERA: Joe Posnanski of NBC Sports offers an in-depth look at Ron Rivera and his arduous path to becoming the successful head coach he is today. READ MORE

LINEBACKERS IN ARMS: Jarrett Bell of USA Today profiles the special bond between linebackers Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly that took root the first time Kuechly walked into the Panthers locker room. READ MORE

MADE MAN: David Newton of ESPN.com breaks down the performance of quarterback Cam Newton from a different angle – a quite fashionable one, in fact. READ MORE

LOCALS MAKE GOOD: The Stanly News & Press profiles a pair of Panthers employees – Brandon Beane and Chris Phillips, who were once sports standouts about an hour east of Charlotte at South Stanly High School. READ MORE

Practice: NFC Divisional Playoff

View photos from the Panthers' week of practice leading up to their game against the Seahawks.

S Kurt Coleman
1 / 34
CB Cortland Finnegan
2 / 34
S Marcus Ball, S Tre Boston and S Dean Marlowe
3 / 34
CB Lou Young
4 / 34
CB Josh Norman
5 / 34
T Michael Oher
6 / 34
DT Kyle Love
7 / 34
Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula
8 / 34
TE Greg Olsen, LB Ben Jacobs, Ben Nenaber
9 / 34
QB Cam Newton
10 / 34
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
11 / 34
WR Jerricho Cotchery
12 / 34
RB Jonathan Stewart
13 / 34
RB Jonathan Stewart
14 / 34
P Brad Nortman and K Graham Gano
15 / 34
QB Derek Anderson
16 / 34
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
17 / 34
Head Coach Ron Rivera
18 / 34
S Tre Boston
19 / 34
QB Cam Newton
20 / 34
LB Luke Kuechly
21 / 34
Offensive Line Coach John Matsko
22 / 34
G Andrew Norwell and T Daryl Williams
23 / 34
Running Backs Coach Jim Skipper and RB Jonathan Stewart
24 / 34
RB Jonathan Stewart
25 / 34
DE Charles Johnson, DT Dwan Edwards and DE Mario Addison
26 / 34
QB Cam Newton
27 / 34
QB Cam Newton
28 / 34
WR Philly Brown
29 / 34
WR Jerricho Cotchery
30 / 34
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
31 / 34
QB Cam Newton
32 / 34
WR Devin Funchess
33 / 34
WR Jerricho Cotchery
34 / 34
