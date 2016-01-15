On the Prowl 1/15: Football meets Futbol

FUTBOL FRIENDSHIP: Leicester City Football Club has shocked the English Premier League this season, rising from a group of unknowns to the top of the standings. The party-crashing Panthers certainly respect that, and both teams are showing support for one another. READ MORE
ROLLING WITH RIVERA: Joe Posnanski of NBC Sports offers an in-depth look at Ron Rivera and his arduous path to becoming the successful head coach he is today. READ MORE
LINEBACKERS IN ARMS: Jarrett Bell of USA Today profiles the special bond between linebackers Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly that took root the first time Kuechly walked into the Panthers locker room. READ MORE
MADE MAN: David Newton of ESPN.com breaks down the performance of quarterback Cam Newton from a different angle – a quite fashionable one, in fact. READ MORE
LOCALS MAKE GOOD: The Stanly News & Press profiles a pair of Panthers employees – Brandon Beane and Chris Phillips, who were once sports standouts about an hour east of Charlotte at South Stanly High School. READ MORE
View photos from the Panthers' week of practice leading up to their game against the Seahawks.