Carolina Panthers
On the Prowl 1/19: Panthers Lead PFWA All-NFL Team

Jan 19, 2016 at 04:00 AM
PANTHERS NAMED TO PFWA TEAMS:A grand total of seven Panthers have been recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA),the most in the NFL. Quarterback Cam Newton, center Ryan Kalil, linebacker Luke Kuechly and cornerback Josh Norman have been named to the All-NFL team, while tight end Greg Olsen, defensive tackle Kawann Short and linebacker Thomas Davis were included on the All-NFC Squad. READ MORE

CAROLINA TOPS POWER RANKINGS AGAIN:The Panthers are the highest-ranked team on NFL.com's playoff power rankings for the second consecutive week, according to Elliot Harrison. READ MORE

KEYS TO VICTORY: NFL Media's Marc Istook and Maurice Jones-Drew discuss which players will make the difference for the Cardinals and Panthers in the NFC Championship. Watch the video below

ALLEN SUFFERS FRACTURED FOOT: *Jared Allen is day-to-day after an MRI revealed that the defensive end suffered a fractured foot during Sunday's win over Seattle. *READ MORE

PANTHERS CONTINUE TO DISMISS DOUBTERS:Albert Breer of NFL.com recaps the impact of Carolina's statement game vs. Seattle. READ MORE

NEW YEAR, NEW TEAM:Bryan Strickland writes that the Arizona Cardinals team visiting Bank of America Stadium on Sunday is very different from the one the Panthers faced in the playoffs last season. READ MORE

SNAP COUNTS VS. SEATTLE:Bill Voth of the Black and Blue Review provides snap counts from Sunday's win. READ MORE

DEFENSE DRAWS TOP MARKS FROM PFF:Khaled Elsayid of Pro Football Focus offers the game grades from the NFC Divisional round, and four out of the top five highest-graded players played on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle Kawann Short and linebacker Luke Kuechly stood out among the crowd, while Jared Allen and Roman Harper also contributed with positive marks. READ MORE

