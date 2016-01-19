On the Prowl 1/19: Panthers Lead PFWA All-NFL Team

PANTHERS NAMED TO PFWA TEAMS:A grand total of seven Panthers have been recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA),the most in the NFL. Quarterback Cam Newton, center Ryan Kalil, linebacker Luke Kuechly and cornerback Josh Norman have been named to the All-NFL team, while tight end Greg Olsen, defensive tackle Kawann Short and linebacker Thomas Davis were included on the All-NFC Squad. READ MORE
CAROLINA TOPS POWER RANKINGS AGAIN:The Panthers are the highest-ranked team on NFL.com's playoff power rankings for the second consecutive week, according to Elliot Harrison.
KEYS TO VICTORY: NFL Media's Marc Istook and Maurice Jones-Drew discuss which players will make the difference for the Cardinals and Panthers in the NFC Championship.
ALLEN SUFFERS FRACTURED FOOT: Jared Allen is day-to-day after an MRI revealed that the defensive end suffered a fractured foot during Sunday's win over Seattle.
PANTHERS CONTINUE TO DISMISS DOUBTERS:Albert Breer of NFL.com recaps the impact of Carolina's statement game vs. Seattle.
NEW YEAR, NEW TEAM:Bryan Strickland writes that the Arizona Cardinals team visiting Bank of America Stadium on Sunday is very different from the one the Panthers faced in the playoffs last season.
SNAP COUNTS VS. SEATTLE:Bill Voth of the Black and Blue Review provides snap counts from Sunday's win.
DEFENSE DRAWS TOP MARKS FROM PFF:Khaled Elsayid of Pro Football Focus offers the game grades from the NFC Divisional round, and four out of the top five highest-graded players played on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive tackle Kawann Short and linebacker Luke Kuechly stood out among the crowd, while Jared Allen and Roman Harper also contributed with positive marks.
View the top photos by photographer Kent Smith from Carolina's NFC Divisional Playoff against Seattle.