Carolina Panthers
On The Prowl 1/20: Defense Wins Championships

Jan 20, 2016 at 02:00 AM
DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS:Neil Paine of FiveThirtyEight writes that the teams competing in the conference championship games could be the best defensive final four in NFL history. READ MORE

PFF GAME PREVIEW:Pro Football Focus offers an early preview of Sunday's NFC Championship matchup, noting the key matchups between the Panthers and Cardinals. READ MORE

TALE OF THE TAPE:ESPN offers a look at another intriguing matchup in Sunday's game: the Cardinals wide receivers and Panthers defensive backs. READ MORE

PAVING THE WAY:Panthers Insider Mike Craft breaks down how the Panthers offensive line opened up a huge hole for Jonathan Stewart to gain 59 yards on the first play against the Seahawks.

ALL-YELL NORWELL: Head coach Ron Rivera pointed out tremendous effort from guard Andrew Norwell, who blocked three Seahawks to create running room for 59-yard gain on game's first play. READ MORE

PANTHERS MAILBAG:Bryan Strickland answers fan questions about uniforms, the Carolina pass rush and what he expects for Sunday's NFC Championship game vs. Arizona. READ MORE

PANTHERS, CARDINALS OFFENSIVE STRATEGIES:The "NFL Total Access" crew breaks down how the Panthers will attack the Cardinals' defense and what Arizona will do against Carolina's defense. Watch the video below

SITUATIONAL STARS READY TO STEP UP: Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer highlights five Panthers players who are not often in the spotlight but have a chance to make a big difference in a bit spot. READ MORE

ARIZONA FOCUSED ON RUN GMAE: Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer notes that Arizona will be focused on their own run game - and stopping the Panthers potent rushing attack. READ MORE

Best of Panthers vs. Seahawks

View the top photos by photographer Kent Smith from Carolina's NFC Divisional Playoff against Seattle.

S Kurt Coleman
1 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
2 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
3 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
4 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
5 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
6 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
7 / 60
QB Cam Newton
8 / 60
DT Starc Lotulelei
9 / 60
LBs Shaq Thompson and Luke Kuechly
10 / 60
LB Luke Kuechly
11 / 60
LB Luke Kuechly
12 / 60
LB Luke Kuechly
13 / 60
QB Cam Newton
14 / 60
LB Luke Kuechly
15 / 60
CB Josh Norman and CB Kurt Coleman
16 / 60
DTs Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short
17 / 60
DT Kawann Short
18 / 60
TE Greg Olsen
19 / 60
QB Cam Newton
20 / 60
WR Jerricho Cotchery
21 / 60
TE Greg Olsen
22 / 60
TE Greg Olsen
23 / 60
TE Ed Dickson
24 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart and FB Mike Tolbert
25 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
26 / 60
RB Jonathan Stewart
27 / 60
CB Cortland Finnegan
28 / 60
S Tre Boston
29 / 60
LB Thomas Davis, Sr. and S Kurt Coleman
30 / 60
WR Jerricho Cotchery
31 / 60
WR Ted Ginn, Jr. and T Michael Oher
32 / 60
TE Greg Olsen
33 / 60
TE Greg Olsen, QB Cam Newton and FB Mike Tolbert
34 / 60
QB Cam Newton and WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
35 / 60
QB Cam Newton
36 / 60
QB Cam Newton
37 / 60
CB Robert McClain and S Roman Harper
38 / 60
CB Josh Norman
39 / 60
QB Cam Newton and RB Cameron Artis-Payne
40 / 60
QB Cam Newton
41 / 60
TE Greg Olsen
42 / 60
CB Robert McClain
43 / 60
QB Cam Newton
44 / 60
FB Mike Tolbert
45 / 60
S Roman Harper
46 / 60
DE Charles Johnson and DT Kyle Love
47 / 60
S Tre Boston
48 / 60
QB Cam Newton
49 / 60
T Mike Remmers, C Ryan Kalil and G Trai Turner
50 / 60
S Kurt Coleman
51 / 60
WR Jerricho Cotchery
52 / 60
QB Cam Newton
53 / 60
G Chris Scott and QB Derek Anderson
54 / 60
S Tre Boston
55 / 60
LB Luke Kuechly
56 / 60
WR Devin Funchess
57 / 60
DE Charles Johnson
58 / 60
DT Kawann Short and CB Josh Norman
59 / 60
CB Josh Norman
60 / 60
