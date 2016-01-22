 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
On the Prowl 1/22: Maximize Your Roar

Jan 22, 2016 at 01:30 AM
MAXIMIZE YOUR GAMEDAY VOLUME:Jeremy Igo of the Carolina Huddle and Zack Lutrell of the Roaring Riot provide Panthers fans with tips on how to maximize their roar for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against Arizona. Fans have provided the edge for Carolina all season long, and this guide will help make the most of the final home game of the season. This is a must read for fans preparing to attend the game. READ MORE

Q&A WITH GETTLEMAN:General manager Dave Gettleman recently met with the media at large to discuss the state of the Panthers. Now Alex Marvez of FoxSports.com has caught up with Gettleman for some new insight.READ MORE

THE DITKA-RIVERA CONNECTION:Family and culture aren't clichés in Ron Rivera's world, writes Peter King for MMQB.com. Their mantras with meaning every day, King writes, principles he learned from legendary coach Mike Ditka back in his playing days that still resonate today. READ MORE

THE ALLEN-MINTER CONNECTION:Defensive end Jared Allen's determination to play despite a fractured foot led Cameron DaSilva of FoxSports.com to harkened back to a similar situation for Panthers safety Mike Minter back in Super Bowl XXXVIII.READ MORE

THE BEST THERE IS:Any lingering doubts about linebacker Luke Kuechly in pass coverage? There shouldn't be according to Pro Football Focus. READ MORE

DAVIS SHARES PLAYOFF EXPERIENCES:While Kuechly is preparing for his first NFC Championship, running mate Thomas Davis has been there before, writes Max Henson for Panthers.com. Davis is the lone Panthers still around from the 2005 team that played for the NFC title.READ MORE

STILL A STAR:Defensive tackle Kawann Short has gotten lots of love this season, and rightfully so, but Bryan Strickland for Panthers.com says fellow third-year tackle Star Lotulelei is contributing much more than his relative numbers might suggest. READ MORE

Panthers vs. Cardinals: Through The Years

View photos of past games between the Panthers and Cardinals leading up to the NFC Championship.

2008 NFC Divisional Playoff
35 / 84
2008 NFC Divisional Playoff
36 / 84
2008 NFC Divisional Playoff
37 / 84
2008 NFC Divisional Playoff
38 / 84
2008 NFC Divisional Playoff
39 / 84
2008 NFC Divisional Playoff
40 / 84
2008 NFC Divisional Playoff
41 / 84
2008 NFC Divisional Playoff
42 / 84
2008 NFC Divisional Playoff
43 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
70 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
71 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
72 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
73 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
74 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
75 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
76 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
77 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
78 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
79 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
80 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
81 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
82 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
83 / 84
2014 NFC Wild Card Playoff
84 / 84
