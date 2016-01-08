On the Prowl 1/8: Greene Named Hall of Fame Finalist

Jan 08, 2016 at 02:00 AM
160108_prowl_inside.jpg

GREENE NAMED 2016 HALL OF FAME FINALIST: Former Panthers linebacker/defensive end Kevin Greene has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2016. Greene started 47 games for Carolina during the 1996, 1998 and 1999 seasons, recording 122 tackles and 41.5 sacks. The Auburn walk-on also played for the Los Angles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers during his 13-year NFL career. This marks the fifth consecutive year Greene has been selected as a finalist for the Hall of Fame. READ MORE

OHER DELIVERS FOR CAROLINA:Max Henson of Panthers.com outlines the successful season of left tackle Michael Oher, who was motivated by the way his teammates and fans embraced him in Carolina. READ MORE

O-LINE OF THE YEAR: Inside the Pylons offers an in-depth look at the top offensive linemen during the 2015 season and lists Carolina's group as the best overall. READ MORE PANTHERS SPANISH RADIO THE REAL MVP:Erick Fernandez of Huffington Post offers a new Carolina candidate for 2015 MVP: The Panthers Spanish Radio team. READ MORE

TAKEAWAYS FROM GETTLEMAN'S INTERVIEW: Bryan Strickland of Panthers.com provides insight and observations from general manager Dave Gettleman's media session. READ MORE

Practice: Playoff Bye Week

View photos from the Panthers' practice during their first-round bye.

QB Cam Newton
1 / 47
WR Kelvin Benjamin
2 / 47
Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott and Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula
3 / 47
S Roman Harper, CB Josh Norman and S Colin Jones
4 / 47
WR Kelvin Bejamin
5 / 47
QB Cam Newton
6 / 47
CB Josh Norman
7 / 47
QB Cam Newton
8 / 47
QB Cam Newton
9 / 47
QB Cam Newton
10 / 47
Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott and Head Coach Ron Rivera
11 / 47
QB Cam Newton
12 / 47
No Title
13 / 47
DE Mario Addison
14 / 47
Bench Warmers
15 / 47
S Roman Harper
16 / 47
Head Coach Ron Rivera
17 / 47
TE Greg Olsen
18 / 47
C Ryan Kalil
19 / 47
LB Shaq Thompson
20 / 47
K Graham Gano
21 / 47
QB Cam Newton
22 / 47
G Fernando Velasco
23 / 47
S Kurt Coleman
24 / 47
CB Lou Young
25 / 47
Linebackers
26 / 47
No Title
27 / 47
CB Teddy Williams
28 / 47
CB Lou Young
29 / 47
CB Robert McClain and S Dean Marlowe
30 / 47
CB Lou Young
31 / 47
S Marcus Ball
32 / 47
CB Teddy Williams
33 / 47
CB Lou Young
34 / 47
QB Cam Newton and Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula
35 / 47
QB Cam Newton
36 / 47
WR Devin Funchess
37 / 47
QB Cam Newton
38 / 47
WR Kevin Norwood
39 / 47
TE Greg Olsen
40 / 47
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
41 / 47
LB David Mayo
42 / 47
G Chris Scott and T David Foucault
43 / 47
Running Backs Coach Jim Skipper and RB Brandon Wegher
44 / 47
T Daryl Williams
45 / 47
T Mike Remmers
46 / 47
T Michael Oher
47 / 47
Advertising