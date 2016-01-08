On the Prowl 1/8: Greene Named Hall of Fame Finalist

GREENE NAMED 2016 HALL OF FAME FINALIST: Former Panthers linebacker/defensive end Kevin Greene has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2016. Greene started 47 games for Carolina during the 1996, 1998 and 1999 seasons, recording 122 tackles and 41.5 sacks. The Auburn walk-on also played for the Los Angles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers during his 13-year NFL career. This marks the fifth consecutive year Greene has been selected as a finalist for the Hall of Fame. READ MORE

OHER DELIVERS FOR CAROLINA:Max Henson of Panthers.com outlines the successful season of left tackle Michael Oher, who was motivated by the way his teammates and fans embraced him in Carolina. READ MORE

O-LINE OF THE YEAR: Inside the Pylons offers an in-depth look at the top offensive linemen during the 2015 season and lists Carolina's group as the best overall. READ MORE PANTHERS SPANISH RADIO THE REAL MVP:Erick Fernandez of Huffington Post offers a new Carolina candidate for 2015 MVP: The Panthers Spanish Radio team. READ MORE