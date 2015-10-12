On The Prowl 10/12: Weekend Roundup

CHARLES JOHNSON GIVING BACK IN BIG WAY: Jonathan Jones of the Charlotte Observer highlights the multitude of ways Charles Johnson is helping others and changing lives. Inspired by the selflessness of his mother and grandmother, Johnson strives to help those less fortunate - from providing scholarships to affordable housing. READ MORE

JOHNSON ON SPORTSCENTER: Johnson appeared on SportsCenter Sunday morning to talk about the culture and chemistry of the unbeaten Panthers. WATCH VIDEO

PANTHERS HAVE POWER OF PERSERVERANCE:Bryan Strickland of Panthers.com outlines how the franchise has built a blueprint for success, regardless of the circumstances. READ MORE

RYAN DELAIRE: NO FRILLS, NOT SOFT: Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer takes a look at rookie pass rusher Ryan Delaire and the surprising impact he had in his NFL debut. READ MORE

PANTHERS RANK IN TOP FIVE FOR BEST BEARDS: DirectTV is analyzing facial hair statistics across pro football this season and found that the Panthers are tied with the Patriots as the third "beardiest" team in the NFL. READ MORE