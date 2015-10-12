On The Prowl 10/12: Weekend Roundup

Oct 12, 2015 at 02:13 AM
151012_prowl_inside.jpg

CHARLES JOHNSON GIVING BACK IN BIG WAY: Jonathan Jones of the Charlotte Observer highlights the multitude of ways Charles Johnson is helping others and changing lives. Inspired by the selflessness of his mother and grandmother, Johnson strives to help those less fortunate - from providing scholarships to affordable housing. READ MORE

JOHNSON ON SPORTSCENTER: Johnson appeared on SportsCenter Sunday morning to talk about the culture and chemistry of the unbeaten Panthers. WATCH VIDEO

PANTHERS HAVE POWER OF PERSERVERANCE:Bryan Strickland of Panthers.com outlines how the franchise has built a blueprint for success, regardless of the circumstances. READ MORE

RYAN DELAIRE: NO FRILLS, NOT SOFT: Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer takes a look at rookie pass rusher Ryan Delaire and the surprising impact he had in his NFL debut. READ MORE

PANTHERS RANK IN TOP FIVE FOR BEST BEARDS: DirectTV is analyzing facial hair statistics across pro football this season and found that the Panthers are tied with the Patriots as the third "beardiest" team in the NFL. READ MORE

KALIL JOINS RICH EISEN SHOW: Center Ryan Kalil joined the Rich Eisen Show to discuss the Panthers 4-0 start. Watch the video below.

WEGHER ENJOYING LIFE IN THE NFL: Duing the bye, rookie running back Brandon Wegher, star of the NFL Network television show "Undrafted," returned to his hometown of Sioux City for his high school football team's homecoming. Wegher spoke with KTIV.com about his experiences in the NFL. READ MORE

PLAYTIME PERCENTAGES: Bill Voth of the Black And Blue Review looks at total snap counts on both sides of the ball through the Panthers' first four games. READ MORE

NORMAN A FRONTRUNNER FOR DPoY:Russell S. Baxter lists Panthers' cornerback Josh Norman as his leader in the clubhouse for the 2015 Defensive Player of the Year Award. READ MORE

CAM NEWTON FOR MVP? In his latest mailbag, Charlotte Observer columnist Tom Sorensen makes a strong case for Cam Newton as a MVP candidate.  READ MORE

Best of First Quarter

View top photos from the first four games of the season by team photographer Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez.

LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
Team Captains
S Kurt Coleman
QB Cam Newton
LB A.J. Klein
RB Jonathan Stewart
CB Josh Norman
TE Greg Olsen
WR Jerricho Cotchery
QB Cam Newton
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
CB Josh Norman
CB Josh Norman
WR Jerricho Cotchery
QB Cam Newton
QB Derek Anderson
No Title
CB Josh Norman
DE Ryan Delaire and LB A.J. Klein
DE Ryan Delaire
DE Ryan Delaire
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
WR Ted Ginn, Jr., DT Dwan Edwards, LB Thomas Davis, Sr. and QB Cam Newton
LB Shaq Thompson
S Kurt Coleman
LBs Shaq Thompson and Thomas Davis, Sr.
DE Charles Johnson
FB Mike Tolbert
TE Greg Olsen
WR Jerricho Cotchery
QB Cam Newton
Head Coach Ron Rivera
LBs Thomas Davis, Sr. and Shaq Thompson
QB Cam Newton
TE Greg Olsen
CBs Bene Benwikere and Josh Norman
LBs A.J. Klein and Thomas Davis, Sr.
S Kurt Coleman and LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
QB Cam Newton
G Andrew Norwell
TE Greg Olsen
CBs Josh Norman and Bene Benwikere
RB Jonathan Stewart
QB Cam Newton
TE Greg Olsen
TE Greg Olsen
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
QB Cam Newton
CB Josh Norman
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
