On The Prowl 10/13: Power Rankings and Injury Updates

POWER RANKING ROUNDUP: The Panthers did not move in the NFL.com power rankings, staying at No. 7 after their Week 5 bye and remain the fifth-ranked team in CBSSports' weekly rankings. Carolina did move up one spot to No.8 in ESPN's list. The team fell three spots to No.8 in USA Today's power rankings and dropped one spot on SB Nation's list.
NEWTON TURNS TO 'PRINCIPAL' BERSIN FOR QUESTIONS:Per David Newton of ESPN, wide receiver Brenton Bersin has developed a great reputation among his teammates for his football knowledge in the film room and on the field. READ MORE
COORDINATOR CONVERSATION:Max Henson of Panthers.com lists three key takeaways from Monday's media session with Mike Shula and Sean McDermott. READ MORE
INJURY UPDATES FROM SEATTLE: Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is expected to return for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Meanwhile, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive tackle Jordan Hill are both dealing with injuries that could prevent them from playing Sunday.