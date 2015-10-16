On The Prowl 10/16: Olsen's Observations

SEAHAWKS INJURY REPORT: Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner missed practice on Thursday with a strained pectoral suffered last Sunday against Cincinnati. Cornerback Marcus Burley has already been ruled out for Sunday with a thumb injury, while cornerback Tye Smith (hip), defensive lineman Frank Clark (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Moody (ankle) were also unable to participate in practice. Running back Marshawn Lynch was a full participant and is on track to return for Sunday after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury. READ MORE