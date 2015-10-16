On The Prowl 10/16: Olsen's Observations

Oct 16, 2015 at 09:04 AM
151016_prowl_inside.jpg

OLSEN ON BEING UNBEATEN, OVERLOOKED: Jenny Vrentas of the MMQB spoke with tight end Greg Olsen about the team's hot start, Sunday's game against Seattle and the third birthday of his son, T.J., who was born with a congenital heart defect that has required four open-heart surgeries. READ MORE

NORWOOD RETURNS TO SEATTLE: Max Henson of Panthers.com writes that former Seahawks wide receiver is helping Carolina prepare for Sunday's game. READ MORE

PANTHERS MUST CONTAIN WILSON: Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer writes that the key to a Panthers victory against Seattle will be slowing elusive quarterback Russell Wilson. The former North Carolina State product has a knack for avoiding big hits and frustrating defenses. READ MORE

SEAHAWKS INJURY REPORT: Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner missed practice on Thursday with a strained pectoral suffered last Sunday against Cincinnati. Cornerback Marcus Burley has already been ruled out for Sunday with a thumb injury, while cornerback Tye Smith (hip), defensive lineman Frank Clark (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Moody (ankle) were also unable to participate in practice. Running back Marshawn Lynch was a full participant and is on track to return for Sunday after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury. READ MORE

NORMAN ONE OF A KIND: Zac Al-Khateeb of the Sporting News writes that while Josh Norman has a deep respect for Seattle's Richard Sherman, he's not a fan of the comparisons. "I'm not the Richard Sherman of the East, I'm the Josh Norman of the east," Norman said. "I'm not nobody else...I'm unique, I'm someone who's different from any other cornerback in the league." READ MORE

