On The Prowl 10/19: Statement Game

CAROLINA IS FOR REAL:Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus writes that the Panthers have earned the right to be taken seriously after defeating the Seahawks on the road. Monson also details how quarterback Cam Newton is helping lead the team to victory with his rushing and passing ability.
BEST TEAM IN THE NFC? Chris Chase of USA Today makes the case for Carolina as the best team in the NFC. Aside from the statement road win in Seattle, Chase writes that the Panthers' defense has proven that it can stop the run and make the right adjustments.
NEWTON HAS NEVER BEEN BETTER: Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer writes that Cam Newton is playing the best football of his career right now, noting that the Panthers quarterback led four scoring drives of 80 yards and completed passes to six different receivers in the game-winning drive against Seattle.
NEWTON A LEGITIMATE MVP CANDIDATE:Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports' Shutdown Corner makes the case for Newton as MVP.
KALIL PRAISES MATURITY OF PANTHERS: After the Panthers' Week 6 road victory against Seattle, center Ryan Kalil praised the maturity of his team. "We kept our composure, and I think that's a sign of a mature team...That's going to be big for us, because we're going to have some more close games like this later on down the stretch." Kalil says the win will help build team confidence.
