On The Prowl 10/19: Statement Game

NEWTON HAS NEVER BEEN BETTER: Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer writes that Cam Newton is playing the best football of his career right now, noting that the Panthers quarterback led four scoring drives of 80 yards and completed passes to six different receivers in the game-winning drive against Seattle.

KALIL PRAISES MATURITY OF PANTHERS: After the Panthers' Week 6 road victory against Seattle, center Ryan Kalil praised the maturity of his team. "We kept our composure, and I think that's a sign of a mature team...That's going to be big for us, because we're going to have some more close games like this later on down the stretch." Kalil says the win will help build team confidence.