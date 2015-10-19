On The Prowl 10/19: Statement Game

Oct 19, 2015 at 06:30 AM
151019_prowl_inside.jpg

CAROLINA IS FOR REAL:Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus writes that the Panthers have earned the right to be taken seriously after defeating the Seahawks on the road. Monson also details how quarterback Cam Newton is helping lead the team to victory with his rushing and passing ability. READ MORE 

BEST TEAM IN THE NFC? Chris Chase of USA Today makes the case for Carolina as the best team in the NFC. Aside from the statement road win in Seattle, Chase writes that the Panthers' defense has proven that it can stop the run and make the right adjustments. READ MORE

NEWTON HAS NEVER BEEN BETTER: Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer writes that Cam Newton is playing the best football of his career right now, noting that the Panthers quarterback led four scoring drives of 80 yards and completed passes to six different receivers in the game-winning drive against Seattle. READ MORE

NEWTON A LEGITIMATE MVP CANDIDATE:Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports' Shutdown Corner makes the case for Newton as MVP. READ MORE

KALIL PRAISES MATURITY OF PANTHERS: After the Panthers' Week 6 road victory against Seattle, center Ryan Kalil praised the maturity of his team. "We kept our composure, and I think that's a sign of a mature team...That's going to be big for us, because we're going to have some more close games like this later on down the stretch." Kalil says the win will help build team confidence. READ MORE

Best of Panthers at Seahawks

View the top photos by team photographer Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez from Carolina's game against Seattle.

No Title
1 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
2 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman, S Kurt Coleman and LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
3 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
4 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston and CB Charles Tillman
5 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
6 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei, LB Luke Kuechly and S Kurt Coleman
7 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
8 / 66
CB Charles Tillman and S Kurt Coleman
9 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Roman Harper
10 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs Thomas Davis, Sr. and Luke Kuechly
11 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
12 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and T Mike Remmers
13 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
14 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and G Andrew Norwell
15 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
16 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Kony Ealy
17 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
18 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs Thomas Davis, Sr., Luke Kuechly and Shaq Thompson
19 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
20 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
21 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
22 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker and C Ryan Kalil
23 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
24 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston and QB Joe Webb
25 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LS J.J. Jansen, S Tre Boston and QB Joe Webb
26 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DTs Kawann Short and Star Lotulelei
27 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DTs Kawann Short and Star Lotulelei
28 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DTs Star Lotulelei and Kawann Short
29 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen, QB Cam Newton, G Trai Turner and C Ryan Kalil
30 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Kurt Coleman and S Roman Harper
31 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
32 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Ed Dickson and RB Jonathan Stewart
33 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
34 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
35 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
36 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
37 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
38 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
39 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
40 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
41 / 66
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
42 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
43 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short
44 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
45 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
46 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
47 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
48 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
49 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart and QB Cam Newton
50 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Ryan Delaire
51 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Ed Dickson
52 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
53 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and TE Greg Olsen
54 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
55 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
56 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen and QB Derek Anderson
57 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Andrew Norwell
58 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Trai Turner
59 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
60 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
61 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
62 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Ed Dickson
63 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Roman Harper and S Dean Marlowe
64 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
65 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
66 / 66
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising