On The Prowl 10/2: Thompson's High Marks

Oct 02, 2015 at 03:29 AM
151002_prowl_inside.jpg

THOMPSON QUIETLY IMPRESSING: Rookie linebacker link-placeholder-0] hasn’t made too many splash plays through three games, but he’s playing physical, assignment-sound football and it’s earned him high marks from Pro Football Focus. In fact, he’s got the highest grade of all the 2015 first-rounders so far. **[READ MORE**

MORE PRAISE FOR NORMAN: link-placeholder-0]'s play is turning heads across the league, and James Koh on NFL.com is the latest to applaud the excelling cornerback. Koh details Norman’s production and makes the case that he might be the next Richard Sherman. **[READ MORE**

NEWTON/WINSTON CONNECTION: Quarterbacks link-placeholder-0] and Jameis Winston were both National Champions and No.1 overall draft picks, but they are very different players. Jonathan Jones of the Charlotte Observer takes a closer look. **[READ MORE**

