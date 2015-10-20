On The Prowl 10/20: Powerful Performance

Oct 20, 2015 at 04:20 AM
151020_prowl_inside.jpg

TOP PERFORMERS: Defensive tackle Kawann Short, center Ryan Kalil, linebacker Luke Kuechly and guard Andrew Norwell were the top players at their position in Week 6 according to Pro Football Focus. READ MORE

GAME GRADES: Take a look at Pro Football Focus' evaluations from Carolina's 27-23 win at Seattle. READ MORE

MORE GRADES: Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer hands out his report card from the Panthers' fifth consecutive victory. READ MORE

POWERING UP: The widely held opinion nationally heading into last week that the Panthers were the worst of the remaining unbeaten seems to have softened post-Seattle. Carolina is now ahead of all the teams with losses and also are ahead of undefeated Denver on both NFL.com and in **USA Today’s** latest power rankings. Well, ahead of every one-loss team at least: ESPN.com moved the Arizona Cardinals (4-2) up to No. 4 after their loss to Pittsburgh, ahead of both Carolina and Cincinnati.

