On The Prowl 10/26: Game Grades

Oct 26, 2015 at 06:29 AM
151026_prowl_inside.jpg

PHI-CAR GRADES:According to Pro Football Focus, defensive tackle Kawann Short and linebacker Luke Kuechly were both among the top-rated players at their positions. Linebacker Thomas Davis, center Ryan Kalil and running back Jonathan Stewart also yielded positive grades. READ MORE

KAWANN SHORT UP IN WIN: David Newton of ESPN.com lists Short, wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr., and the running back tandem of Stewart and Toblert as the top performers against the Eagles. READ MORE

MONDAY MORNING OPTIMIST: James Dator of SB Nation's Cat Scratch Reader lists Tolbert and Stewart as bright spots for Carolina, as well as linebacker Davis. READ MORE

PANTHERS REPORT CARD 10.25:Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer shares his position-by-position evaluation of the Panthers' performance following the team's win against Philadlephia. Person gave the running backs, coaching and special teams play the highest grades. READ MORE

PANTHERS STAKE CLAIM AS ELITE TEAM: Eric Prisbell of USA Today writes that the Panthers took a big step forward as a power team in the NFC with Sunday night's win against the Eagles. READ MORE

Advertising