On The Prowl 10/27: Power Rankings Roundup

MOVING UP: Carolina moves up one spot to No. 3 on Pro Football Focus' weekly list and Nathan Jahnke highlights rookie defensive end Ryan Delaire, who has two sacks, two hits and five hurries on 72 pass rush attempts this season. The Panthers move up one spot to No. 5 on ESPN's list and one spot to No.3 in FoxSports' rankings .

HOLDING STRONG:The Panthers remain the fourth-ranked team in NFL.com's rankings. Elliot Harrison praises Carolina's "stifling brand" of defense and highlights the strong play from defensive tackle Kawann Short and linebackers Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly. For the second week in a row, the Panthers are the No. 5 team according to Pete Prisco at CBS Sports and No.4 on USA Today's list. Peter King of the MMQB and Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports also hold Carolina as the fourth-best team in the league.