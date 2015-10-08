On The Prowl 10/8: Love For The O-Line

Oct 08, 2015 at 09:00 AM
151008_prowl_inside.jpg

PFF RANKS PANTHERS' OFFENSIVE LINE SECOND-BEST:According to Khaled Elsayed of Pro Football Focus, the Panthers' offensive line has yielded the second-highest grade in the league through Week 5. Ryan Kalil is currently their top-ranked center while Trai Turner and Andrew Norwell are among the highest-graded guards. READ MORE

ROOKIE REPORT CARD:Jonathan Jones of the Charlotte Observer takes a player-by-player look at how each rookie has performed through the first four games of the season.READ MORE

NORMAN'S WINDING ROAD TO THE NFL:Jack Flagler of the Gaston Gazette shares Josh Norman's emotional journey to the NFL. Norman had no scholarship offers after high school and had to crash on his brother Marrio's couch at Coastal Carolina before joining the team a year later.READ MORE

PANTHERS AS SUPER BOWL CONTENDERS:David Newton of ESPN makes a case for Carolina as a championship contender, noting the tenth-ranked defense, return of Luke Kuechly and strong play from quarterback Cam Newton as reasons to get behind the Panthers. READ MORE

UNBEATEN PANTHERS FINDING WAY TO WIN DESPITE INJURIES:Steve Reed of the Associated Press praises the Panthers' ability to stay competitive and unbeaten despite injuries to key contributors. READ MORE

Advertising