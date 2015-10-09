On The Prowl 10/9: Bye Week Roundup

Oct 09, 2015 at 04:30 AM
151009_prowl_inside.jpg

NORMAN GETS QUARTER-SEASON ALL-PRO NOD:Chris Wesseling of NFL.com lists cornerback Josh Norman as his All-Pro pick for the first quarter of the season, along with Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu of the Cardinals. This comes days after Bucky Brooks selected Norman as his quarter-mark Defensive Player of the Year. READ MORE

PANTHERS' BYE WEEK PLANS: Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review shares how several of the Panthers' players and coaches will spend their free weekend. READ MORE 

BYE WEEK DEFENSIVE REVIEW: SB Nation's Cat Scratch Reader looks back at the defensive performance through the first quarter of the season. READ MORE

BYE WEEK TAKEAWAYS: Bryan Strickland of Panthers.com outlines what we learned from the Panthers' lone bye week practice and media session. READ MORE

RIVERA ON INTERNATIONAL GAMES: David Newton of ESPN reports that Ron Rivera would welcome the idea of playing a game in Mexico City should the NFL expand its International Series outside of the United Kingdom. READ MORE

BENJAMIN WORKING HIS WAY BACK:Max Henson of Panthers.com gives an update on Kelvin Benjamin's recovery from the season-ending knee injury the receiver suffered in the final week of training camp. READ MORE

CAM NEWTON, MVP CANDIDATE?Jonathan Jones of the Charlotte Observer takes a look at both sides of the debate. READ MORE

COMPARING THE PANTHERS' OFFENSE:Clayton Hanson of Charlotte Five looks at how the Carolina Panthers' offense compares to the rest of the league through the first five weeks of the season. READ MORE

Practice: Bye Week

View photos from the Panthers' practice during the Bye Week.

DE Kony Ealy
1 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
2 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly and Strength & Conditioning Coach Joe Kenn
3 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams
4 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Jr.
5 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Ryan Delaire
6 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
7 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams
8 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
9 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Linebackers
10 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
11 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
12 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
13 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs Luke Kuechly, Shaq Thompson and Linebackers Coach Al Holcomb
14 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Rakim Cox
15 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Ryan Delaire
16 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Kony Ealy
17 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Kony Ealy
18 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
19 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
20 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
21 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
22 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
23 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Adarius Glanton
24 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
25 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Teddy Williams
26 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere
27 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere
28 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Marcus Ball
29 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe
30 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Kurt Coleman
31 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Kurt Coleman
32 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere
33 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
34 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
35 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
36 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Colin Jones
37 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere
38 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
39 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
40 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
41 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Brenton Bersin
42 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess and QB Cam Newton
43 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
44 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
45 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
46 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
47 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
48 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
49 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
50 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
51 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Damiere Byrd and QB Joe Webb
52 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LS J.J. Jansen and P Brad Nortman
53 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LS J.J. Jansen, P Brad Nortman and K Graham Gano
54 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Pierce Burton and G Trai Turner
55 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Pierce Burton and G Trai Turner
56 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Andrew Norwell
57 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Trai Turner
58 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Eric Kush and T Michael Oher
59 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Eric Kush and G Trai Turner
60 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
61 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
62 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Ryan Delaire
63 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
64 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising