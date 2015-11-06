On the Prowl 11/6: The Evolution of Newton

Nov 06, 2015 at 01:42 AM
151106_prowl_inside.jpg

GOING DEEP WITH NEWTON: Jenny Vrentas of MMQB.com takes an in-depth look at quarterback Cam Newton's journey to success, which has been about Newton simply being himself through the up and downs. READ MORE

GETTING THE JOB DONE: David Newton of ESPN.com delves into how Newton and the offense have thrived even in the absense of No. 1 receiver Kelvin Benjamin. READ MORE

TACKLING THE TASK AT HAND: Matt Chatham of FoxSports.com presents a formula for offensive success specific to Sunday's showdown with the Green Bay Packers. READ MORE

PANTHERS ENJOY FRUITFUL FIRST HALF: Don Banks of SI.com heaps praise on the Panthers in his meaty midseason report, showing them some love when it comes to the top coach, offensive coordinator, defensive player and emerging defender to date. READ MORE

BROWN IN THE BLACK:Jonathan Jones of the Charlotte Observer shares how wide receiver Philly Brown left his troubles with dropped passes in the preseason behind once the regular season kicked off. READ MORE

TOSSING AN IDEA AROUND: The coin toss will at long last announce the arrival of Sunday's game, and Bill Voth of BlackandBlueReview.com takes a look at how the Panthers have been pretty good at winning coin tosses in addition to winning games this season. READ MORE

Practice: Week 9

View photos from the Panthers' week of practice leading up to their game versus the Packers.

QB Derek Anderson
1 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
2 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
3 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
4 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
5 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
6 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
7 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
8 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs A.J. Klein and Shaq Thompson
9 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
10 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
11 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
12 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
13 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short
14 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei
15 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Ryan Delaire
16 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
17 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
18 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Rakim Cox
19 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
20 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
21 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs David Mayo and Ben Jacobs
22 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Asst. Head Coach/Secondary Steve Wilks and CB Lou Young
23 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
24 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
25 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
26 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kevin Norwood
27 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
28 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
29 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Brenton Bersin
30 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera and Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula
31 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
32 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Philly Brown
33 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
34 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert, Runningbacks Coach Jim Skipper and RB Jonathan Stewart
35 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
36 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Fernando Velasco
37 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams
38 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Amini Silatolu
39 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams
40 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
41 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Michael Oher
42 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams and G Amini Silatolu
43 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Trai Turner
44 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers
45 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers
46 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams
47 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Gs Reese Dismukes and Trai Turner
48 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Reese Dismukes and T David Foucault
49 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams and G Chris Scott
50 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Gs Reese Dismukes and Chris Scott
51 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Ts Daryl Williams and Michael Oher
52 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
53 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
54 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
55 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano
56 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Kony Ealy
57 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
58 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott and LB Luke Kuechly
59 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr. and Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott
60 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
61 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
62 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
63 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
64 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
65 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
66 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
67 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
68 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
69 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
70 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising