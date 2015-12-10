On the Prowl 12/10: Playing for the Panthers

IN MY MIND I'M GOING TO CAROLINA: What team would former NFL offensive lineman and current SportsOnEarth.com columnist Ross Tucker most want to play for? Why, it's the Carolina Panthers – and not just because they're undefeated. **READ MORE**

SUPERIOR SOCIAL STATUS: The Panthers are unbeaten on the field, and the staff at Sports Illustrated thinks the team's official Twitter account is pretty unbeatable as well. The SI.com staff chose the Panthers as the top Twitter team in the NFL based on quality of feed.

WHY THE PANTHERS ARE TOUGH TO STOP: In NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell's latest piece for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo.com, Cosell breaks down the diversity of the Panthers offense and how it was on full display against the Saints.

ALLEN HERE TO STAY, BUT FOR HOW LONG? Defensive end Jared Allen, acquired by the Panthers in an early-season trade, told Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer that he doesn't yet know if his 12th NFL season will be his last, but for now he's enjoying the ride and would only play for Carolina in 2016.