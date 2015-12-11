On the Prowl 12/11: Gotta love the Panthers

Dec 11, 2015 at 03:01 AM
151211_prowl_inside.jpg

A TEAM DESERVING OF GOOD THINGS: Jeff Darlington of NFL.com takes fans not as familiar with the Panthers behind the scenes. "The Panthers aren't just a team loaded with good football players," Darlington writes. "They are a team loaded with good people." **READ MORE**

NORMAN'S ALTER EGO: One of most likeable is Josh Norman, mild-mannered by day but filled with intense intentions come game day. David Newton of ESPN.com writes about Norman's impending matchup with Julio Jones. **READ MORE**

STEWART SITS DOWN: Jonathan Stewart recently appeared on the NFL Network and discussed the Panthers' run, what it's like to share a huddle with Cam Newton and his touchdown celebration in New Orleans.

BASKETBALL BRETHEN: Linebacker Thomas Davis tells Will Brinson of CBSSports.com that his team has embraced the underdog role much like Charlotte native and reigning NBA MVP Steph Curry has. The Panthers sure hope their season ends like Golden State's last one did.READ MORE

COLEMAN'S NEW HOME: Bill Voth for CharlotteMagazine.com briefly catches up with safety Kurt Coleman, asking him what he likes about his new city so far. **READ MORE**

