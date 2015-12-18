On the Prowl 12/18: Panthers Built Tough

Dec 18, 2015 at 01:00 AM

A closer look at how the Panthers made such a big jump from 2014 to 2015, courtesy of Jeff Dooley and the Washington Post. **READ MORE**

General manager Dave Gettleman, the former Giants director of pro personnel, has rebuilt the Panthers in his image. Ernie Accorsi, Gettleman's former boss in New York, discussed that and more with the Charlotte Observer. **READ MORE**

Justin Terranova of the New York Post writes that the Giants must be willing to match Carolina's physicality if they hope to take down the undefeated Panthers. **READ MORE**

The Panthers lead the NFL with 33 takeaways this season, seven more than the next best team. Luke Kuechly said it's a mindset that has become contagious. **READ MORE**

Several Panthers partook in a holiday hospital visit earlier this week. Click here for photos from the event. Video from the visit can be found below.

Advertising