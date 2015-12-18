On the Prowl 12/18: Panthers Built Tough

A closer look at how the Panthers made such a big jump from 2014 to 2015, courtesy of Jeff Dooley and the Washington Post. **READ MORE**

General manager Dave Gettleman, the former Giants director of pro personnel, has rebuilt the Panthers in his image. Ernie Accorsi, Gettleman's former boss in New York, discussed that and more with the Charlotte Observer.

Justin Terranova of the New York Post writes that the Giants must be willing to match Carolina's physicality if they hope to take down the undefeated Panthers.

The Panthers lead the NFL with 33 takeaways this season, seven more than the next best team. Luke Kuechly said it's a mindset that has become contagious.