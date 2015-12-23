On the Prowl 12/23: Season of Giving

PANTHERS IN HOLIDAY SPIRIT:Linebacker Thomas Davis and kicker Graham Gano spent some time giving back to the community on Tuesday. Gano pledged to donate $250 to Levine Children's Hospital for every field goal made this season while Dave and some Panthers teammates handed out more than 300 toys to families in need. READ MORE
SUNDAY GIVEAWAY:David Newton of ESPN.com profiles several recipients of Cam Newton's "Sunday Giveaway" footballs. READ MORE
SCOUTING GREG OLSEN:Panthers Insider Mike Craft breaks down the perfectly executed play-action touchdown from the Panthers Week 15 victory over the Giants. Watch the video below.
PANTHERS HAVE GOOD CHANCE AT 16-0: Neil Paine of FiveThirtyEight looks at the Panthers' chances of finishing the regular season with a 16-0 record. READ MORE
RUNNING GAME IN GOOD HANDS:Bryan Strickland of Panthers.com writes that rookie running back Cameron Artis-Payne is ready to hold down the fort while Jonathan Stewart is on the mend. READ MORE
PLAYERS REACT TO PRO BOWL SELECTIONS:Panthers players took to social media to share their thoughts on the 2015 Pro Bowl selections. READ MORE
View photos of Panthers players selected to the Pro Bowl.