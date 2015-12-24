On the Prowl 12/24: Early Awards

Dec 24, 2015 at 02:35 AM
151224_prowl_inside.jpg

MMQB AWARDS: Andy Benoit of the MMQB shares his early selections for the annual NFL awards, with several Panthers making the list. Quarterback Cam Newton is Benoit's top pick for MVP thanks to his ability to impact both the air and ground part of Carolina's offense. Cornerback Josh Norman ranked third on Benoit's list for Defensive Player of the Year, one spot ahead of Luke Kuechly and four spots ahead of Thomas Davis. Defensive tackle Kawann Short also draws praise as the ninth-ranked player on the list. TE Greg Olsen ranked eighth on Benoit's list for Offensive Player of the Year. READ MORE

SIX GMs SAY CAM IS MVP:Tom Pelissero of USA Today asked six general managers of NFL clubs to name their 2015 MVP. Five chose Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. READ MORE

PANTHERS TALK PRO BOWL:All 10 Panthers named to the Pro Bowl share their thoughts on earning the prestigious honor. Watch the video below.

NEWTON FOCUSED ON 15-0:As the MVP chatter surrounding Newton continues to grow louder, the Panthers quarterback is only focused on one thing: the next game. READ MORE

WILSON ON CAM: Per ESPN, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has high praise for his Carolina counterpart. READ MORE

