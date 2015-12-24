On the Prowl 12/24: Early Awards

MMQB AWARDS: Andy Benoit of the MMQB shares his early selections for the annual NFL awards, with several Panthers making the list. Quarterback Cam Newton is Benoit's top pick for MVP thanks to his ability to impact both the air and ground part of Carolina's offense. Cornerback Josh Norman ranked third on Benoit's list for Defensive Player of the Year, one spot ahead of Luke Kuechly and four spots ahead of Thomas Davis. Defensive tackle Kawann Short also draws praise as the ninth-ranked player on the list. TE Greg Olsen ranked eighth on Benoit's list for Offensive Player of the Year. READ MORE