On The Prowl 2/12: Newton Top QB Entering 2016

BRANDT BREAKS DOWN NEWTON: NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt writes that despite an off day in Super Bowl 50, Panthers quarterback and 2015 MVP Cam Newton will enter next season as the top quarterback in the NFL. According to Brandt, Newton is still a one-of-a-kind talent and locker room leader that will learn from mistakes made during his team's 2015 campaign. Additionally, Newton will have more weapons with wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin returning from a torn ACL plus consistency on the coaching staff. READ MORE
OFFSEASON OUTLOOK: Chris Burke of SI.com provides an offseason primer for the Panthers. READ MORE
RIVERA'S VISION:Mandy Antoniacci of Inc.com provides a look at the man and leader that is Panthers head coach Ron Rivera. READ MORE
EALY PRIMED FOR 2016 BREAKOUT: Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer writes that Kony Ealy's historic performance in Super Bowl 50 could mean a breakout season for the defensive end. Person notes that Ealy could follow a career path similar to teammate Josh Norman. READ MORE
REFLECTING ON 2015: The Panthers' improbable 2015 season ended with a painful loss in Super Bowl 50, but it was a transformative year for the franchise and its fans. Max Henson shares his thoughts on the season. READ MORE
TOP BREAKOUTS OF 2015: John Breitenbach lists the top 25 breakout players of the 2015 season and two Panthers made the cut: guard Trai Turner and cornerback Josh Norman. READ MORE
PANTHERS TO PICK 30TH: While the Super Bowl runner-up typically picks 31st, Carolina will move up a spot after the New England Patriots were stripped of their first-round choice. READ MORE
PANTHERS PEGGED AS 2016 CONTENDER: Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus lists Carolina as a top choice to contend for Super Bowl 51. READ MORE
ROOKIES READY FOR BIGGER ROLES:The Panthers' five 2015 draft picks played key roles at times during Super Bowl run, but could be poised to do more in 2016. READ MORE
ROOKIE GRADES: Bucky Brooks evaluates the performance of the Panthers' rookie class and Carolina came away with the second-best grade in the NFC South. READ MORE
BEST OF SUPER BOWL 50:Review the top shots from photographers Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez and Kent Smith from the game between Carolina and Denver.
