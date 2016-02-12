On The Prowl 2/12: Newton Top QB Entering 2016

REFLECTING ON 2015: The Panthers' improbable 2015 season ended with a painful loss in Super Bowl 50, but it was a transformative year for the franchise and its fans. Max Henson shares his thoughts on the season. READ MORE

TOP BREAKOUTS OF 2015: John Breitenbach lists the top 25 breakout players of the 2015 season and two Panthers made the cut: guard Trai Turner and cornerback Josh Norman. READ MORE

PANTHERS TO PICK 30TH: While the Super Bowl runner-up typically picks 31st, Carolina will move up a spot after the New England Patriots were stripped of their first-round choice. READ MORE

PANTHERS PEGGED AS 2016 CONTENDER: Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus lists Carolina as a top choice to contend for Super Bowl 51. READ MORE

ROOKIES READY FOR BIGGER ROLES:The Panthers' five 2015 draft picks played key roles at times during Super Bowl run, but could be poised to do more in 2016. READ MORE

ROOKIE GRADES: Bucky Brooks evaluates the performance of the Panthers' rookie class and Carolina came away with the second-best grade in the NFC South. READ MORE