 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

On The Prowl 2/12: Newton Top QB Entering 2016

Feb 12, 2016 at 04:00 AM
160212_prowl_inside.jpg

BRANDT BREAKS DOWN NEWTON: NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt writes that despite an off day in Super Bowl 50, Panthers quarterback and 2015 MVP Cam Newton will enter next season as the top quarterback in the NFL. According to Brandt, Newton is still a one-of-a-kind talent and locker room leader that will learn from mistakes made during his team's 2015 campaign. Additionally, Newton will have more weapons with wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin returning from a torn ACL plus consistency on the coaching staff. READ MORE

OFFSEASON OUTLOOK: Chris Burke of SI.com provides an offseason primer for the Panthers. READ MORE

RIVERA'S VISION:Mandy Antoniacci of Inc.com provides a look at the man and leader that is Panthers head coach Ron Rivera. READ MORE

EALY PRIMED FOR 2016 BREAKOUT: Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer writes that Kony Ealy's historic performance in Super Bowl 50 could mean a breakout season for the defensive end. Person notes that Ealy could follow a career path similar to teammate Josh Norman. READ MORE

REFLECTING ON 2015: The Panthers' improbable 2015 season ended with a painful loss in Super Bowl 50, but it was a transformative year for the franchise and its fans. Max Henson shares his thoughts on the season. READ MORE

TOP BREAKOUTS OF 2015: John Breitenbach lists the top 25 breakout players of the 2015 season and two Panthers made the cut: guard Trai Turner and cornerback Josh Norman. READ MORE

PANTHERS TO PICK 30TH: While the Super Bowl runner-up typically picks 31st, Carolina will move up a spot after the New England Patriots were stripped of their first-round choice. READ MORE

PANTHERS PEGGED AS 2016 CONTENDER: Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus lists Carolina as a top choice to contend for Super Bowl 51. READ MORE

ROOKIES READY FOR BIGGER ROLES:The Panthers' five 2015 draft picks played key roles at times during Super Bowl run, but could be poised to do more in 2016. READ MORE

ROOKIE GRADES: Bucky Brooks evaluates the performance of the Panthers' rookie class and Carolina came away with the second-best grade in the NFC South. READ MORE

BEST OF SUPER BOWL 50:Review the top shots from photographers Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez and Kent Smith from the game between Carolina and Denver.

Best of Super Bowl 50

View the top photos by photographers Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez and Kent Smith from the game between Carolina and Denver.

Head Coach Ron Rivera
1 / 68
19362134
RB Jonathan Stewart
2 / 68
19362134
QB Joe Webb
3 / 68
19362134
LB Luke Kuechly
4 / 68
S Roman Harper
5 / 68
Keep Pounding Drummer Stephen Curry
6 / 68
G Andrew Norwell and C Ryan Kalil
7 / 68
19362134
No Title
8 / 68
DE Kony Ealy and LB Luke Kuechly
9 / 68
DE Kony Ealy
10 / 68
DE Kony Ealy and LB A.J. Klein
11 / 68
DE Charles Johnson
12 / 68
CB Josh Norman
13 / 68
RB Jonathan Stewart
14 / 68
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
15 / 68
CB Josh Norman and LB Luke Kuechly
16 / 68
DE Kony Ealy
17 / 68
DE Kony Ealy
18 / 68
LB Luke Kuechly and S Tre Boston
19 / 68
DE Kony Ealy
20 / 68
CB Josh Norman
21 / 68
DE Charles Johnson and LB Luke Kuechly
22 / 68
LB Shaq Thompson and CB Josh Norman
23 / 68
RB Fozzy Whittaker
24 / 68
DE Charles Johnson
25 / 68
S Kurt Coleman
26 / 68
RB Jonathan Stewart
27 / 68
FB Mike Tolbert and RB Jonathan Stewart
28 / 68
QB Cam Newton, RB Jonathan Stewart and FB Mike Tolbert
29 / 68
19362134
QB Cam Newton
30 / 68
19362134
Head Coach Ron Rivera
31 / 68
LB Luke Kuechly
32 / 68
CB Cortland Finnegan and LB Luke Kuechly
33 / 68
DE Kony Ealy
34 / 68
19362134
WR Jerricho Cotchery
35 / 68
19362134
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
36 / 68
19362134
G Trai Turner
37 / 68
19362134
G Andrew Norwell and T Michael Oher
38 / 68
19362134
DE Jared Allen
39 / 68
19362134
QB Cam Newton
40 / 68
19362134
TE Greg Olsen
41 / 68
19362134
QB Cam Newton
42 / 68
19362134
DEs Jared Allen and Kony Ealy
43 / 68
19362134
CB Josh Norman
44 / 68
19362134
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
45 / 68
19362134
CB Josh Norman and DE Jared Allen
46 / 68
19362134
CB Josh Norman
47 / 68
19362134
LB Luke Kuechly
48 / 68
19362134
QB Cam Newton and G Trai Turner
49 / 68
19362134
QB Cam Newton
50 / 68
19362134
Head Coach Ron Rivera
51 / 68
19362134
LB SHaq Thompson, DE Jared Allen and S Kurt Coleman
52 / 68
19362134
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
53 / 68
19362134
FB Mike Tolbert
54 / 68
19362134
QB Cam Newton
55 / 68
19362134
CB Cortland Finnegan, CB Robert McClain and LB Luke Kuechly
56 / 68
19362134
WR Philly Brown
57 / 68
19362134
RB Jonathan Stewart
58 / 68
19362134
TE Greg Olsen
59 / 68
19362134
CB Josh Norman
60 / 68
19362134
DE Charles Johnson
61 / 68
19362134
WR Devin Funchess
62 / 68
19362134
RB Jonathan Stewart
63 / 68
19362134
T Michael Oher, TE Ed Dickson, C Ryan Kalil and QB Cam Newton
64 / 68
19362134
QB Cam Newton
65 / 68
19362134
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
66 / 68
19362134
CB Josh Norman
67 / 68
QB Cam Newton
68 / 68
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising