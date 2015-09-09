Opposing View: Panthers at Jaguars

What he remembers about playing the Panthers during his time in Seattle: "I. They were hard fought. I remember the games in Carolina; they were goal line stands. They were hard fought games. We anticipate that. We have a lot of respect, I know from me being on the defensive side, for their offensive personnel. Even in my time in Tampa when I was there, Jonathan Stewart and his ability. It was a lot of close matches. I remember how hard fought they were and we came out with a win there. It was a tight-knit battle during the one in Seattle that I remember when we played in Carolina. As far as the scheme, I think there are some similarities. I think when you watch it on tape you see some very similar principles. I think that knowing the situation that we are in we have also added a couple of things that you will see are completely different than what we did in Seattle."

On playing against a quarterback like Cam Newton: "Well, I know that back then when I was in Seattle how much we thought of him. His style as a quarterback, his ability to throw the ball, a strong arm, extends plays, make plays on the run and then his running ability. I think the biggest thing that we took into consideration is not only do you have to have kind of a tackling plan for the running backs, but what was unique is that you had to have a tackling plan for him because of his size and his ability to run. You surely did not want him to extend plays or have the ball in his hands. I know sometimes when we brought pressure, at times we bounced off of him. I think those things when you plan for Carolina, you prepare for Cam Newton. What is unique versus any other team is that you have to have plans for his ability. You see some of the similar things whether he is running the ball or you are trying to apply pressure on him, you have to have a plan for him."