OTA Notebook: Ben McAdoo preaching TLC

"I want to get feedback from the players; I want to see them do a variety of things, see them do things that they maybe haven't done on tape in the past," McAdoo said. "And see how that looks, see their comfort level doing it, see if we can push them to do something, add a little more, . . . a little extra tool in their toolbox that we can carry forward. So there's a lot we're looking at right now, but the biggest thing I don't want to do is rush to judgment over what our offense is going to look like. You know, the offense that we're going to put out there is going to look far different probably than any offense that you've seen me involved with in the past. That's just because our players are different. That doesn't mean we have a bunch of new plays that we didn't have in the past; we're just going to try to do our best job to tailor to the players we have."