Other coaches are seeing Bryce Young's knack for YAC

"I think also the position that Adam plays being in the slot versus the outside receivers, this gives him more opportunity to catch more balls across the middle," Brown said. "You know, most times when you play in the slot, you're not playing against, not disrespecting nickels, but the corners on the outside. But also, from a spacing standpoint, it kind of replaces what, in older days, the tight end used to be kind of right in the middle, catching a lot of balls.

"And of course, I mean, Adam is doing a great job of winning when it comes to separating."

Of course, Thielen was one of their first moves in free agency for a reason, as they wanted to give their rookie quarterback a reliable target from the start. And so far, the 33-year-old Thielen has obliged, as he's fourth in the league in receptions (38) and 11th in receiving yardage (394).

So he may have a reputation for finding open spaces, but he's been impressed with Young's ability to find him there.

"I mean, his ability to kind of put it in a spot that allows you to catch and run, and what that means is, it's not too far in front of you, too far behind you; it's kind of that perfect sweet spot of you can catch it and then turn up field immediately," Thielen said. "It also means that in zone coverage, things like he's kind of offsetting you to say that I'm going to put it on this side of you, so it means turn that way.

"It's probably a mix of both a little bit of anticipation knowing where and when you're going to be, and then also ball placement knowing, OK, it's man coverage, I'm going to lead him a little bit, or zone coverage, I'm going to stop him and let him be able to turn up-field, stuff like that."

When Young talked earlier this week, he made several references to "honing in on the details and executing," and that's still something they have to do. They're still looking for their first win, after all.