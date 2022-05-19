Panthers' 2022 preseason dates and times are set

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers start the regular season with a home-heavy schedule, but they'll spend most of their time on the road during the preseason.
Dates and times of their preseason contests have been set, and they'll make their lone preseason appearance at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Bills, in the third preseason game.
With the preseason shortened to three games last year, that will be their lone home tune-up before starting the regular season with four of their first five games here.
The Panthers will open the preseason at Washington on Saturday, Aug. 13 p.m., in a 1 p.m. start.
They'll then play the Patriots on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Prior to that game, they will have a couple of days of joint practices with New England, getting some off-site work.
Last summer, they had joint practices with the Colts and Ravens.
TV and streaming information for preseason games will be announced at a later date. Click here to purchase preseason tickets.
Carolina is 2-5 all-time against Buffalo dating back to 1995.