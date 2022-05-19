Panthers' 2022 preseason dates and times are set

May 19, 2022 at 03:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Preseason 2022

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers start the regular season with a home-heavy schedule, but they'll spend most of their time on the road during the preseason.

Dates and times of their preseason contests have been set, and they'll make their lone preseason appearance at Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. against the Bills, in the third preseason game.

With the preseason shortened to three games last year, that will be their lone home tune-up before starting the regular season with four of their first five games here.

Preseason_Square

The Panthers will open the preseason at Washington on Saturday, Aug. 13 p.m., in a 1 p.m. start.

They'll then play the Patriots on Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Prior to that game, they will have a couple of days of joint practices with New England, getting some off-site work.

Last summer, they had joint practices with the Colts and Ravens.

TV and streaming information for preseason games will be announced at a later date. Click here to purchase preseason tickets.

Panthers vs. Bills through the years

Carolina is 2-5 all-time against Buffalo dating back to 1995.

Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
1 / 34

Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) eludes a tackle by Buffalo Bills' Troy Vincent (23) during the first half of the the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
2 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) eludes a tackle by Buffalo Bills' Troy Vincent (23) during the first half of the the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Buffalo Bills' Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Chris Draft (52) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
3 / 34

Buffalo Bills' Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Chris Draft (52) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble (20) celebrates his interception with teammate Ricky Manning Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The interception sealed the Panthers' 13-9 win over the Bills. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
4 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble (20) celebrates his interception with teammate Ricky Manning Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The interception sealed the Panthers' 13-9 win over the Bills. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' Michael Gaines (84) celebrates his touchdown reception in the end zone during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)
5 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Michael Gaines (84) celebrates his touchdown reception in the end zone during the second half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)

DON HEUPEL/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) runs under pressure from Buffalo Bills' Eric King (29) and Jabari Greer (33) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005.The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)
6 / 34

Carolina Panthers' DeShaun Foster (26) runs under pressure from Buffalo Bills' Eric King (29) and Jabari Greer (33) during the second half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005.The Panthers won, 13-9.(AP Photo/Don Heupel)

DON HEUPEL/2005 AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback J. P. Losman is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Jordan Carstens (67) during the first half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
7 / 34

Buffalo Bills quarterback J. P. Losman is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Jordan Carstens (67) during the first half of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY
during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
8 / 34

during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Buffalo Bills running back Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Ricky Manning Jr. (24) and Chris Draft (52) in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. A year after producing 36 offensive touchdowns, the Bills have managed a mere 14 this season. Buffalo's offense ranks 30th overall. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
9 / 34

Buffalo Bills running back Willis McGahee (21) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Ricky Manning Jr. (24) and Chris Draft (52) in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2005. A year after producing 36 offensive touchdowns, the Bills have managed a mere 14 this season. Buffalo's offense ranks 30th overall. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY/2005 AP
Cam Newton during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
10 / 34

Cam Newton during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
11 / 34

Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Mario Addison during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
12 / 34

Mario Addison during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Jonathan Stewart carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
13 / 34

Jonathan Stewart carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
14 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
15 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Buffalo Bills' Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) scrambles against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
16 / 34

Buffalo Bills' Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) scrambles against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs as Buffalo Bills' George Wilson (37) and Drayton Florence (29) defend in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
17 / 34

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs as Buffalo Bills' George Wilson (37) and Drayton Florence (29) defend in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the second half of Buffalo's 20-9 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
18 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the second half of Buffalo's 20-9 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
Buffalo Bills' Jairus Byrd (31) returns an interception against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
19 / 34

Buffalo Bills' Jairus Byrd (31) returns an interception against the Carolina Panthers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
20 / 34

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) is shown against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/AP2009
Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie (7) looks downfield as Carolina Panthers' Tim Morabito (90) closes in during the third quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 1998. (AP Photo/Alan Marler)
21 / 34

Buffalo Bills quarterback Doug Flutie (7) looks downfield as Carolina Panthers' Tim Morabito (90) closes in during the third quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 25, 1998. (AP Photo/Alan Marler)

ALAN MARLER
Buffalo Bills' Travis Henry (20) scores the game-winning touchdown over the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2001. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
22 / 34

Buffalo Bills' Travis Henry (20) scores the game-winning touchdown over the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter of the game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2001. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DAVID DUPREY
Carolina Panthers Star Lotulelei (98) grabs Buffalo Bills C.J. Spiller (28) while fending off a block from Colin Brown (74) during a 24-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
23 / 34

Carolina Panthers Star Lotulelei (98) grabs Buffalo Bills C.J. Spiller (28) while fending off a block from Colin Brown (74) during a 24-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Buffalo Bills cornerback Nickell Robey (37) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
24 / 34

Buffalo Bills cornerback Nickell Robey (37) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert
Buffalo Bills' C J Spiller (28) jumps over Carolina Panthers' Mike Mitchell (21) as Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) closes during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
25 / 34

Buffalo Bills' C J Spiller (28) jumps over Carolina Panthers' Mike Mitchell (21) as Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) closes during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert
Carolina Panthers receiver Ted Ginn Jr. celebrates a second half touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
26 / 34

Carolina Panthers receiver Ted Ginn Jr. celebrates a second half touchdown catch against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel passes against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
27 / 34

Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel passes against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs against Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Arthur Moats (52) after a pass reception in the first quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)
28 / 34

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs against Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Arthur Moats (52) after a pass reception in the first quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Gary Wiepert)

Gary Wiepert
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) begins a play against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)
29 / 34

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) begins a play against the Buffalo Bills in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bill Wippert)

Bill Wippert
Curtis Samuel has a pass broken up by the defense during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
30 / 34

Curtis Samuel has a pass broken up by the defense during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
31 / 34

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Jamey Price/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
32 / 34

Julius Peppers during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Luke Kuechly makes a tackle during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
33 / 34

Luke Kuechly makes a tackle during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Cam Newton rushes during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.
34 / 34

Cam Newton rushes during the Panthers game against the Bills on Sunday, Sep. 16, 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: What to make of Matt Corral

With the draft excitement behind us, it is time for wild overreactions to things one cannot possibly know based on the evidence.

news

Jeff Nixon, Samir Suleiman to take part in leadership program

The NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator is designed to help diverse candidates.

news

Presenting Keep Pounding: Stories of Sam

We want fans to share their stories of Sam Mills, on the field and off, and how he impacted you or the ones you love.

news

iHeartMedia Charlotte, Carolina Panthers announce new broadcast partnership

The multi-year agreement makes 99.7 The Fox WRFX the new flagship radio station of the Carolina Panthers.

news

DJ Moore named honorary pace car driver for 2022 Coca-Cola 600

Moore joins Christian McCaffrey, Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis as Panthers that have opened the annual race in Concord.

news

Panthers update veteran jersey numbers

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson will now wear No. 3 after wearing No. 11.

news

Panthers sign two players, waive one

The Panthers added a pair of tryout players from last weekend's rookie minicamp, and waived cornerback Troy Pride Jr.

news

Rookie minicamp notebook: Finding new roles

For fourth-rounder Brandon Smith, this weekend was about focusing on linebacker, but he could do more eventually.

news

Rookie Diaries: Kalon Barnes chasing his dreams

The seventh-rounder had track offers growing up, but passed them by for his shot at the NFL.

news

Rookie minicamp notebook: Matt Corral jumping right in

The third-round quarterback stepped carefully through questions about his future, and some new drills.

news

Panthers throwing a lot at rookie offensive linemen

For Ikem Ekwonu and Cade Mays, the learning is coming at an "accelerated pace."

Advertising