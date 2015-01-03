Panthers 27, Cardinals 16

Jan 03, 2015 at 11:47 AM

CHARLOTTE – Carolina's domination of Saturday's NFC Wild Card against the Arizona Cardinals wasn't reflected in the 27-16 final score. But the Panthers overcame mistakes to rally past Arizona and advance to the Divisional Playoff round with their first postseason win since 2005.

"We played better, that's why we won," head coach Ron Rivera said after notching his first playoff victory. "But the truth of the matter is we can a play a whole lot better."

By the looks of the statistics, you would've expected the Panthers to have run away with a lopsided victory at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina outgained Arizona 386 yards to 78 – the lowest yardage total in postseason history. But two Panthers' turnovers turned into two Cardinals' touchdowns, forcing Carolina to overcome a one-point halftime deficit.

"We pretty much faced adversity the entire game," tight end Greg Olsen said. "To be able to respond to adversity is something that we do pretty well around here."

The Panthers had reason to feel good after building a 10-0 lead after two possessions in the first quarter.

A 47-yard Graham Gano field goal was followed by a 13-yard touchdown run by running back Jonathan Stewart, who made two defenders miss before spinning into the end zone.

Carolina then forced Arizona to punt for a third consecutive time, but returner Brenton Bersin tried to secure the ball after an awkward bounce, and he muffed it. The Cardinals recovered the loose ball at the Panthers' 30-yard line.

Six plays later, quarterback Ryan Lindley found tight end Darren Fells for a 1-yard touchdown.

Gano missed a 43-yard field goal early in the second quarter, but the Panthers maintained the upper hand in the field position battle. Following a 31-yard punt by Arizona's Drew Butler, Carolina took over at the Cardinals' 34-yard line.

But on third-and-13, cornerback Antonio Cromartie intercepted quarterback Cam Newton's pass for wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery and returned 50 yards before Newton ran him down at the Carolina 17-yard line.

"It can't happen," Newton said. "We have to do a better job of protecting the football."

Four plays later, running back Marion Grice gave Arizona a 14-10 lead with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Gano trimmed the deficit to one with a 39-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half.

The second half started with a Carolina drive that churned 7:31 off the clock, but the Panthers ultimately punted on fourth-and-four from the Arizona 37-yard line, pinning the Cardinals at their own 8.

That proved to be a wise decision. The Cardinals went three and out, and Bersin fair-caught the punt at the Arizona 39-yard line.

It took one play for Carolina to retake the lead. Newton tossed a screen pass to running back Fozzy Whittaker on the right side of the field, and he avoided four Cardinals as he cut across the middle. Left tackle Byron Bell provided the finishing block on cornerback Patrick Peterson to allow Whittaker to score.

"All I had to do was run the other way, and that made it easy," Whittaker said. "But without the (offensive line's) help, I definitely would not have been able to get around the corner."

Said Bell: "I'm thankful he came my way."

Former Panther Ted Ginn, Jr. tried to ignite the Cardinals by returning the ensuing kickoff from eight yards deep in the end zone. Instead, he set up Carolina's third touchdown.

Cornerback Melvin White collided with Ginn, and his helmet made direct contact with the ball to force it out. Linebacker Kevin Reddick recovered for Carolina at the Cardinals' 3-yard line.

"I was able to run down free, Ted bounced it outside and I was able to make a play," White said.

A third-down pass interference penalty on safety Tony Jefferson, who was covering Olsen, gave the Panthers first-and-goal. Newton faked a handoff and found fullback Mike Tolbert wide open for a 1-yard touchdown to give Carolina a 27-14 lead with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter.

Arizona linebacker Sam Acho kept his team in the game by forcing Newton to fumble just before he released a pass early in the fourth quarter. Safety Rashad Johnson recovered the ball and returned it 30 yards to the Carolina 8-yard line.

But linebacker Luke Kuechly kept the Panthers' 13-point lead intact by intercepting Lindley's pass for wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald on the next play.

"I don't think the quarterback was able to see me, and he threw it right to me," Kuechly said.

Carolina's All-Pro linebacker helped seal the victory by getting a hand on a pass that rookie safety Tre Boston intercepted with 1:54 left in the game.

"Guys have come together and bought into what we are doing," Kuechly said. "We took that first step today, and it's an absolutely awesome feeling."

Best of Panthers vs. Cardinals

Keep Pounding Drummer Greg Olsen
1 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis
2 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
3 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
4 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere, S Roman Harper and LB Thomas Davis
5 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
6 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
7 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
8 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis and LB Luke Kuechly
9 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
10 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly and S Colin Jones
11 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
12 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Brandon Williams
13 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
14 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
15 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Line
16 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
17 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
18 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
19 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker and T Byron Bell
20 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
21 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
22 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert and RB Fozzy Whittaker
23 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Melvin White
24 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Kevin Reddick
25 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Kevin Reddick and CB Josh Norman
26 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Bene Benwikere and LB Thomas Davis
27 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
28 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Special Teams
29 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
30 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson and DT Kwann Short
31 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short and DT Star Lotulelei
32 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Dwan Edwards
33 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
34 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and QB Joe Webb
35 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
36 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart and C Ryan Kalil
37 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
38 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Chris Scott
39 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
40 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
41 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
42 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
43 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
44 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
45 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Frank Alexander, DT Micanor Regis and DE Charles Johnson
46 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Quarterbacks Coach Ken Dorsey and QB Cam Newton
47 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
48 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB DeAngelo Williams
49 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers, QB Cam Newton and RB Jonathan Stewart
50 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton, RB Jonathan Stewart and RB DeAngelo Williams
51 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton and TE Greg Olsen
52 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Trai Turner
53 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
54 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison and C Brian Folkerts
55 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers and DT Kawann Short
56 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
57 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Josh Norman
58 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kelvin Benjamin
59 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
60 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart and FB Mike Tolbert
61 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
62 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
63 / 63
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.

Advertising