Panthers activate Andre Roberts, Josh Norman

The 35-year-old Norman has been out of the league this year, and was signed to the practice squad Monday. He spent the 2021 season with the 49ers, starting 14 games and forcing a career-high seven fumbles.

Norman starred for the Panthers, of course, going from a fifth-round pick in 2012 to All-Pro status in 2015 under the tutelage of interim coach Steve Wilks. That means that he was also a key part of the 2014 playoff run (when the Panthers won their final four games to win the division at 7-8-1), as well as the 15-1 regular season in 2015 which led to a Super Bowl appearance.