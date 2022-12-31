Panthers activate Andre Roberts, Josh Norman

Dec 31, 2022 at 03:59 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
221220 WK 16 Practice 1-051
Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added a couple of former All-Pros to the active roster, not the kind of thing you can always accomplish on New Year's Eve.

The team activated veteran return man Andre Roberts from injured reserve, and promoted cornerback Josh Norman from the practice squad (standard elevation), adding a combined 69 years to a young roster on Saturday.

The reinforcements come at some needed spots for Sunday's must-win game against the Buccaneers.

The Panthers are without cornerback Jaycee Horn, who had wrist surgery Tuesday, and has already been ruled out.

The Panthers have also been a little shaky on punt returns lately, and Roberts has the kind of big-play ability to make a difference.

The 34-year-old has been out since the opener with a knee injury. A three-time All-Pro pick, Roberts entered this season with 8,578 combined return yards, the most by any player since 2010.

They added him to the injury report (knee/illness) and listed him as questionable.

The 35-year-old Norman has been out of the league this year, and was signed to the practice squad Monday. He spent the 2021 season with the 49ers, starting 14 games and forcing a career-high seven fumbles.

Norman starred for the Panthers, of course, going from a fifth-round pick in 2012 to All-Pro status in 2015 under the tutelage of interim coach Steve Wilks. That means that he was also a key part of the 2014 playoff run (when the Panthers won their final four games to win the division at 7-8-1), as well as the 15-1 regular season in 2015 which led to a Super Bowl appearance.

The Panthers also promoted practice squad center Sam Tecklenburg to the active list this week (standard elevation), adding some depth since rookie backup Cade Mays (knee) was a late add to the injury report. He was listed as questionable

Best of the Panthers in blue uniforms through the years

View the best photos of the Panthers in blue uniforms since they were first introduced in the 2002 season. Carolina is 20-20 in blue in the regular season all-time.

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
1 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) runs an interception 46 yards for a touchdown as Panthers coach John Fox, back left, celebrates in the third quarter of the Panthers' 21-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
2 / 108
E_AE8I1392
3 / 108
Callena Williams/Callena Williams
E_MKII3209
4 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker
E_MKII8962
5 / 108
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
6 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
7 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.
8 / 108
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of American Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
10 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
11 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
12 / 108
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
13 / 108
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
14 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, rear, catches the game-winning touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals Quentin Harris (29) defends during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner)
15 / 108
868B4448
16 / 108
191006carvsjax_7136 (1)
17 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Thomas Davis during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.
18 / 108
Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Steve Smith
19 / 108
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, left, jumps on top of teammate Chris Gamble after Gamble intercepted a pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms during the first quarter of their NFL game on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers' Sean Mahan, right, walks off the field. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
20 / 108
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
21 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster, foreground right, jumps away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shelton Quarles, lower left, as he picks up yardage during their National Football League game Sunday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2006, in Tampa, Fla. Carolina's Evan Mathis, background center, puts a block on Tampa Bay's Anthony McFarland. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
22 / 108
Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs wraps up Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Alstott during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
23 / 108
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) tries to break the tackle of St. Louis Rams' Corey Chavous (25) during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
24 / 108
Carolina Panthers' Damione Lewis (92) sacks St. Louis Rams' Marc Bulger (10) during the Panthers' 15-0 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2006. The Panthers held the Rams to 111 yards, had a team record-tying seven sacks and St. Louis was blanked for the first time since 1998. The win moved the Panthers into a first-place tie in the NFC South. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
25 / 108
* FILE * Carolina Panthers' Keyshawn Johnson (19) breaks a tackle by St. Louis Rams' Fakhir Brown (34) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., in this Nov. 19, 2006 file photo. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
26 / 108
* FILE * In this Sept. 7, 2008 file photo, Carolina Panthers tight end Dante Rosario, left, makes a 14-yard touchdown catch in front of the coverage of San Diego Chargers' Eric Weddle, right, as time runs out in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. The touchdown gave the Panthers a 26-24 win. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
27 / 108
DENIS POROY
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme throws a pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008 in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
28 / 108
Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble (20) gets pulled down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Joey Galloway after intercepting a first quarter pass from Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
29 / 108
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
30 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay (4) kicks the game-winning field goal with six second remaining in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
31 / 108
Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs wraps up Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Alstott during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
32 / 108
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
33 / 108
AP_091018044288
34 / 108
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) catches a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Mason Foster (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
35 / 108
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
36 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers DeAngelo Williams runs with the football during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. (Mike McGinnis/AP Images for Panini)
37 / 108
Thomas Davis signals no good during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Cam Newton (1) dives for the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
868B5270
41 / 108
Carolina Panther Julius Peppers (90) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Mike Adams (29) intercepts a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
43 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
44 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
45 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
46 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
47 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 26, 2015.
48 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
49 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
50 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
51 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 13, 2015.
52 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers Charles Johnson (95) and Shaq Thompson (54) line up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of American Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
53 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Julius Peppers (90) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of American Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
54 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Kelvin Benjamin Carolina Panther Kelvin Benjamin (13) stretches out for a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of American Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
55 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Luke Kuechly Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of American Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
56 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
57 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
58 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
59 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
60 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
61 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
62 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
63 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
64 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
MK2_2404
65 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
66 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
E_1D2_8417
67 / 108
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_7646
68 / 108
Brandon Todd
E_MKII7753
69 / 108
Brandon Todd
E_MKII8381
70 / 108
Brandon Todd
DX3_7540
71 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
868B5382
72 / 108
E_MKII9383
73 / 108
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9716
74 / 108
Brandon Todd
DX3_7630
75 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
76 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D3_2588
77 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
78 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
79 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2013.
80 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the St. Louis Rams on Sunday, October 20, 2013.
81 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the St. Louis Rams on Sunday, October 20, 2013.
82 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the St. Louis Rams on Sunday, October 20, 2013.
83 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
84 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
1D3_7973 (1)
85 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016.
86 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016.
87 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
88 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016.
89 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016.
90 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016.
91 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
E_1D3_2896
92 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
93 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_2800
94 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
95 / 108
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
E_MKII8757
96 / 108
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_1D3_3158
97 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_9543
98 / 108
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MK2_9125
99 / 108
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII5426
100 / 108
Brandon Todd
E_CR5_6859
101 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
E_MKII5254
102 / 108
Brandon Todd
E_MKII9635
103 / 108
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_1970_1
104 / 108
E_AE8I1153
105 / 108
Callena Williams/Callena Williams
E_MK3_1174
106 / 108
E_MK2_4512
107 / 108
Brandon Todd
E_1D3_3174
108 / 108
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
