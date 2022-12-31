Five things to watch at Tampa Bay: Division on the line

Brady's Bucs haven't been at their sharpest offensively this season, but they have willed late-game wins out of challenging situations – fourth-quarter comebacks from 13 points down against the Saints in Week 13 and 10 points down against the Cardinals in Week 16.

"I think when you have the greatest to ever do it, it's pretty easy, pretty simple," Wilks said when asked about the importance of finishing strong in games against Brady. "They're never out of the game. Tom Brady is in a class of his own. He does a tremendous job. You can never count the Buccaneers out. Our focus again is going to be on us and doing the things that we have to do to prepare this week to go out and execute as we did this past Saturday."