Five things to watch against the Saints: Getting Adam Thielen going

The Panthers have been engaged in a year-long struggle to create offense, and lately, one of the most consistent parts has been missing.

Veteran wideout Adam Thielen has gone quiet of late, with just four catches for 27 yards in the last two games against the Titans and the Bucs.

That's noticeable because he was one of the most productive pass-catchers in the league prior to that, with 80 catches for 753 yards and four touchdowns this season.

It's not that the 33-year-old Thielen is doing anything wrong, but opponents have made a deliberate effort to keep him out of the mix. Playing in the slot, the simple nature of traffic congestion makes it easier to do, and teams have been intentional about not letting him be the guy that beats them.

Jonathan Mingo has made more plays to compensate in recent weeks, and DJ Chark Jr. was more involved in Tampa, which they have to have if they're going to move the ball, but interim coach Chris Tabor said they have to work to get Thielen into better spots to counter the opponents game-planning him out of the mix.

"Well, I think that has a lot to do with it," Tabor said. "He's obviously a really good football player. He's having a heck of a year.