Five things to watch against Titans: Lights, camera, Jackson 

The Panthers sent their entire offensive staff and a large chunk of the personnel department to see four quarterbacks before drafting Bryce Young first overall.

He's already notched a win over No. 2 pick CJ Stroud but missed a chance to play against Colts pick Anthony Richardson since he was out with a season-ending shoulder injury when they got a chance.

Now it's a meeting with Kentucky's Will Levis, who Young never got a chance to play in college.

Levis has started the last four games, winning once against the Falcons. He's completing 58.9 percent of his passes, with six touchdowns and two interceptions, for an 89.3 passer rating. Their connections bring comparisons, but Young said his focus is on his own work.

"I have a ton of respect for other rookie quarterbacks, know a lot of them well, and I have a ton of respect for them," Young said. "But it's not about me; it's not about just two people. That's not at all how I think, how anyone thinks. It's about the team, it's about the unit. and I play for the guys around me, play for the team, and we all do that.