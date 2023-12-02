Five things to watch against the Bucs: Beginning with offense

Brown talked about getting guys to "play loose" this week, and that's an on-field dynamic.

But even on the practice field and in the locker room, there was some evidence that guys were a little more relaxed this week.

As you might imagine, there's a certain weight that comes with being 1-10. That's why Tabor cracked that it "feels like Week 72." Make no mistake, they're not celebrating Reich's departure, but they also know that any expectations that came with this season are out the window.

"I mean, his first team meeting, he obviously addressed the elephant in the room with what's going on," Evero said. "But he was also himself; he brought levity when it was appropriate, and he brings this bell into the meeting room where he hits the bell to start it and stop it, and he does some goofy things like that. He's been great. He's handled it well, and obviously, he's not in an easy position."

Tabor has made a point of trying to get guys to relax and have some fun, but that's also part of who he is. He's serious about the work (ask the guys who weren't early enough to practice on Thursday), but he also knows it's OK to have some fun while doing it.

They have a kangaroo-court-style system of fines in the special teams meetings, and you don't want to be late.

That's why he stood in the locker room before a recent meeting started this week and announced in the tone of a flight attendant: "Three minutes until this plane leaves for Field Goal Block."

No one was late for that departure.