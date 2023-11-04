Five things to watch vs. Indianapolis: Looking to build on the first win

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young has an opportunity to build off an efficient performance in the Panthers' first win last week – especially against a Colts secondary depleted by injuries and giving up points.

Indianapolis brings the NFL's worst scoring defense to Charlotte this weekend, allowing opponents 28.6 points per game. The defense also struggles against the pass, ranked 25th in passing net yards per game (247.3).

Even though he's coming off the highs of a win, Young emphasized how head coach Frank Reich has guided the team through keeping the same mentality.

"That's something we've talked about every week; we're talking about making sure we're the same on Mondays, good or bad, with the results," Young said. "Whenever we're watching the film back, it's about corrections and seeing what we can do better, then seeing three stuff that we do well and how we can build off of it.