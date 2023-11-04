Presented by

Five things to watch vs. Indianapolis: Looking to build on the first win

Nov 04, 2023 at 08:13 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers are back in Bank of America Stadium this weekend for the second of two straight home matchups.

Carolina (1-6, 0-2 NFC South) takes on the the Indianapolis Colts (3-5, 2-2 AFC South) on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, looking to add to last week's first win of the season over Houston. 

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. in Charlotte. Fans can check out more information on how to watch here.

Here are five things to check out during the game.

Related Links

Bryce Young looks for second win vs. Colts defense

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young has an opportunity to build off an efficient performance in the Panthers' first win last week – especially against a Colts secondary depleted by injuries and giving up points.

Indianapolis brings the NFL's worst scoring defense to Charlotte this weekend, allowing opponents 28.6 points per game. The defense also struggles against the pass, ranked 25th in passing net yards per game (247.3).

Even though he's coming off the highs of a win, Young emphasized how head coach Frank Reich has guided the team through keeping the same mentality.  

"That's something we've talked about every week; we're talking about making sure we're the same on Mondays, good or bad, with the results," Young said. "Whenever we're watching the film back, it's about corrections and seeing what we can do better, then seeing three stuff that we do well and how we can build off of it.

"I'm just finding ways to get better. Coach Reich talks about it all the time, just being obsessed with getting better. And, of course, you'd always like to do that after a win. But as far as the process, what we do, it looks the same."

Facing Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss

On defense, the Panthers will be tasked to show improvement against the run, as the Colts boast a top-10 rushing offense.

Averaging 129.0 rushing yards per game (ninth in the NFL) and 4.5 rushing yards per attempt (sixth in the NFL), Indianapolis' eighth-ranked total offense (362.4 yards per game) emphasizes the run behind Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss.

Taylor's impact has grown since he returned to the field in October, putting up a season-high 95 yards on 12 attempts against New Orleans. He'd taken 18 carries 75 yards against the Browns the week before after slowly working back into the offense amid contract talks and a lingering ankle injury.

Moss has run for 589 yards on 125 attempts, averaging 4.7 yards per carry with five touchdowns.

The Panthers have given up an average of 139.4 rushing yards per game and are ranked 29th in the league.

"We've got to be ready," defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "They're big backs. They're hard to tackle. Their O-line does a great job working together. They have a good scheme, not overly complex, but execution is at a high, high level."

Bringing up outside linebackers

The Panthers will need pass-rushing help against Indianapolis, as injuries have hit their group of outside linebackers.

With Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve and Justin Houston ruled out with a hamstring injury, Carolina will be looking for extra production behind star edge rusher Brian Burns.

Reich said that would include elevating rookie Eku Leota (who was up for last week's win over the Texans) from the practice squad along with newcomer Luiji Vilain, as well as leaning on rookie DJ Johnson more in the rotation.

The good news for the Panthers is Burns, who has been working through an elbow injury since last week's practice before Houston, practiced fully on Friday and received no injury designation for Sunday.

"I think we're ready," Reich said. "I mean, nothing popped up this week as a surprise. So I think we've had a good week. I think the guys are stepping in. And getting Luiji here, he's had a good week. The rotation – DJ has been doing a good job. Really been excited about DJ's continued progress. … I feel good about that. I feel those outside linebackers will be ready to go."

Chuba Hubbard
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard earns another start

Reich announced that Chuba Hubbard earned a second start at running back this week, though the Panthers will retain a committee approach to the rushing rotation, along with Miles Sanders and Raheem Blackshear.

Though the Panthers signed Sanders to be more of a factor on the offense than he has been recently, Reich said their confidence in him has remained strong. They're going with Hubbard because he's performing the best lately. That could ebb and flow.

"I have a lot of confidence in Miles," Reich said. "Sometimes, at running back I've seen this happen before, it kind of goes (where) somebody gets the hot hand. Like Chubes has a hot hand a little bit, and the game flow goes a certain way for a few games. We've got a lot of football left, have a lot of faith and confidence in Miles."

Reich faces former team

Reich will face the team he coached previously, the Colts, for the first time since they parted ways with him last season.

It hasn't added any level of bitterness for the Panthers' head coach, but he said it is still a new perspective.

"For some people, when that happens, it means more in a vengeful way; I don't look at it like that," Reich said. "I've never looked at it … Motivated, yes. Highly motivated, yes. But it's more – yeah, it's just a different perspective. Both can be true.

"It's just another game, but you understand it's a different dynamic. I think both of those things can be true."

PHOTOS: Panthers practice 11/2

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Thursday.

231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-30
1 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-087
2 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-03
3 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-02
4 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-13
5 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-24
6 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-28
7 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-20
8 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-36
9 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-44
10 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-39
11 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-48
12 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-45
13 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-50
14 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-49
15 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-57
16 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-56
17 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-54
18 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-55
19 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-061
20 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-073
21 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-083
22 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-063
23 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-087
24 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-108
25 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-229
26 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-110
27 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-114
28 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-228
29 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-119
30 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-231
31 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-266
32 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 WK 9 Practice 2_KR-245
33 / 68
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-003
34 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-006
35 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-224
36 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-007
37 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-216
38 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-201
39 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-011
40 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-192
41 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-233
42 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-134
43 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-210
44 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-228
45 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-105
46 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-128
47 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-184
48 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-165
49 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-190
50 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-019
51 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-174
52 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-180
53 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-015
54 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-055
55 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-023
56 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-029
57 / 68
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-028
58 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-042
59 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-059
60 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-066
61 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-056
62 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-117
63 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-070
64 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-079
65 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-076
66 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-104
67 / 68
Carolina Panthers
231102 Wk 9 Practice 2-094
68 / 68
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jammie Robinson "thankful and blessed" to get more snaps on defense

The Panthers' rookie safety discussed waiting on his time to come for more opportunities on defense, and how his faith helped give him patience.
news

Panthers claim cornerback off waivers

The team added David Long Jr. from the Raiders, acquiring a player who has familiarity with this coaching staff.
news

Panthers place Claudin Cherelus on injured reserve

The rookie was claimed off waivers from the Jets at the cuts to 53, and had become a staple of their special teams units.
news

Week 9 Friday Injury Report: Three out, Vonn Bell doubtful

The Panthers know they'll be without Laviska Shenault, Justin Houston, and Claudin Cherelus this week against the Colts.
news

Frankie Luvu: Doing more, giving more, and becoming more

The veteran linebacker absorbed the on-field and off-field lessons from guys like Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. And now he's the one doing extra work on days off and leading an entire defense.
news

Notebook: Thomas Brown talks earning game ball after first game as play-caller

The Panthers' offensive coordinator discussed the Texans game, plus more from a day of interviews with the coordinators. 
news

Frank Reich keeps things level by being "a genuine cat"

The Panthers head coach is not known as an overreactor, or a guy who chnages much from day to day. That might be the key to surviving a shaky start, and getting things going the other way.
news

Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: DJ Chark back on the field, among others

After eight players were held out Wednesday, only three were out on Thursday, as they prepare for this week's game against the Colts.
news

My View: Emotional win over the Texans

Team photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker captured all the scenes during the Panthers' game against the Texans. 
news

Week 9 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Colts

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers host Indianapolis this Sunday.
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Indianapolis in Week 9

The Panthers game against the Colts will air on CBS at 4:05 p.m.
Advertising