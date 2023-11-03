Panthers claim cornerback off waivers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers didn't wait long to fill their roster spot, claiming some secondary depth off waivers.

The team claimed cornerback David Long Jr., who was released by the Raiders yesterday.

He's a known commodity to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and secondary coach Jonathan Cooley from their time with the Rams.

Long, originally a third-round pick from Michigan, spent his first four seasons with the Rams before signing with the Ravens this offseason.

He's appeared in 60 games, with 11 starts in his career.