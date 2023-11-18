Five things to watch against Cowboys: Looking for numbers

So much attention was given to head coach Frank Reich resuming play-calling this week, three weeks after he had handed it off to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.

And that's absolutely a big deal.

But the Panthers are also mixing up the personnel this week.

After releasing starting left guard Calvin Throckmorton early in the week, they're putting rookie Chandler Zavala back in that spot, where he started four weeks earlier this year before a neck injury in Detroit.

But that's not the extent of it. They're likely to get hybrid wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. back this week after he's missed the last three games since he was injured in Miami. He's still listed as questionable, but practiced this week.

Having him back on the field gives them a run-pass threat who can be used in a number of ways. He also has the kinds of yards after the catch ability that they might otherwise lack.

"If he's ready to go, he's a versatile piece," Reich said. "So, if he's up for the game, we'll try to look to use him in different ways, gradually work back in there. Because he's been out for a little bit, so if he handles the workload this week, that's how I would see it. I would see it just kind of gradually working him back in."

Reich said that since Shenault was easing back in, they expected to continue to use Raheem Blackshear as the kick returner. He's averaged 35.2 yards per return in Shenault's absence, so it makes sense anyway.