Five things to watch at Chicago: On the road in primetime 

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young is preparing for Chicago after a tough outing against Indianapolis.

Young threw three interceptions, including two pick-sixes, in the loss.

On a short week, he doesn't have too much time to do anything other than focus ahead to Chicago. He said he would "accelerate" things from a process standpoint since they didn't have the full week routine.

"You don't have much time to waste," Young said. "You have to expedite some things. But, with that being said, you're still responsible for the same things. You still have to go out and know the same stuff. I make sure I watch the same stuff, make sure that, although practices may – obviously, with this different week, the practice schedule looks differently – still responsible for getting those reps, being ready.