Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers at Bears

Nov 07, 2023 at 04:21 PM
DJ Chark Jr.
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (1-7) are on Thursday Night Football this week. 

Carolina plays the Chicago Bears (2-7) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. 

Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Bears

  • Carolina and Chicago have played 10 times in the regular season. The Bears lead the series 7-3. | Series history
  • The Panthers lost their last matchup with the Bears, 23-16, in 2020.
  • The Bears lead the series, 5-0, when played in the regular season in Chicago.

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Category Carolina Chicago Bears
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 283.4 (28th) 325.9 (19th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 96.3 (24th) 135.3 (4th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 3.9 (20th) 4.6 (6th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 187.1 (27th) 190.6 (24th)
Sacks Allowed 29 (t-28th) 30 (30th)
Third Down Efficiency 40.0 (16th) 44.1 (7th)
Points Per Game 17.5 (27th) 20.9 (19th)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 310.0 (8th) 336.6 (19th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 131.8 (28th) 79.7 (4th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.4 (25th) 3.3 (1st)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 178.3 (4th) 256.9 (28th)
Sacks 17 (t-25th) 10 (32nd)
Takeaways 7 (31st) 9 (t-24th)
Third Down Efficiency 34.7 (6th) 48.7 (32nd)
Points Allowed Per Game 28.3 (t-31st) 26.9 (28th)

Statistical milestones to watch in 2023

  • Outside linebacker Brian Burns (52) needs five tackles for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in Panther history.
  • Wide receiver Adam Thielen (596) needs four receptions to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 600 career receptions.
  • Defensive end Derrick Brown (181) needs four total tackles to pass Sean Gilbert for eighth all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
  • Punter Johnny Hekker (342) needs five punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Kevin Huber (346) for 12th all-time in league history.
  • Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 106 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.

Matchup notes

  • Carolina hits the road in Week 10 looking for their first regular season win in the Windy City in a Thursday night clash in the Windy City against the Chicago Bears.
  • All time, this will mark the 11th regular season matchup between the two teams with the Bears leading the series 7-3, including a 5-0 record in Chicago. The two teams last squared off in 2020 at Bank of America Stadium where the Bears defeated Carolina, 23-16. This will mark the Panthers first trip to Chicago since 2017.
  • The Panthers lone win in Chicago came in the divisional round of the 2005 playoffs (29-21).
  • The Panthers enter Week 10 with a 1-7 record after falling to the Indianapolis Colts, 27-13. Carolina has a 5-9 all-time record in games played on Thursday nights. They have won two consecutive Thursday night contests, defeating the Houston Texans in 2021 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.
  • The Chicago Bears enter the week with a 2-7 record after falling on the road to the New Orleans Saints, 24-17. The Bears have an 0-2 record against the NFC South this season after their loss to the Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 (27-17).

Panthers vs. Bears through the years

Carolina is 4-6 all-time against the Chicago Bears.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith runs into the end zone after catching a 58-yard pass by Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme to score a touch down in the first quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
1 / 43

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith runs into the end zone after catching a 58-yard pass by Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme to score a touch down in the first quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Kelvin Benjamin carries the football The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
2 / 43

Kelvin Benjamin carries the football The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Kawann Short The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
3 / 43

Kawann Short The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Shaq Thompson makes a tackle The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
4 / 43

Shaq Thompson makes a tackle The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Cam Newton The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
5 / 43

Cam Newton The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Cam Newton rushes The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
6 / 43

Cam Newton rushes The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears quarterback Chris Chandler (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
7 / 43

Chicago Bears quarterback Chris Chandler (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Dee Brown (22) runs past several Chicago Bears players for a two yard touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
8 / 43

Carolina Panthers' Dee Brown (22) runs past several Chicago Bears players for a two yard touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers defensive Julius Peppers (90) works against Chicago Bears offensive tackle Fred Miller during their NFL football divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006, in Chicago. Peppers was one of seven players to miss practice Wednesday as the Panthers prepared to play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
9 / 43

Carolina Panthers defensive Julius Peppers (90) works against Chicago Bears offensive tackle Fred Miller during their NFL football divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006, in Chicago. Peppers was one of seven players to miss practice Wednesday as the Panthers prepared to play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher (55) sits on the bench with teammate Lance Briggs following their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Carolina Panthers in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers' defeated the Bears 29-21 and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
10 / 43

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher (55) sits on the bench with teammate Lance Briggs following their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Carolina Panthers in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers' defeated the Bears 29-21 and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) gets away from Chicago Bears' linebacker Lance Briggs during the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers defeated the Bears, 29-21, and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
11 / 43

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) gets away from Chicago Bears' linebacker Lance Briggs during the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers defeated the Bears, 29-21, and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers' Kris Mangum makes the catch on a one-yard pass from Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme for a touch down in the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
12 / 43

Carolina Panthers' Kris Mangum makes the catch on a one-yard pass from Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme for a touch down in the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme celebrates with a few seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
13 / 43

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme celebrates with a few seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
14 / 43

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)

Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad #87 of the Chicago Bears reaches out for a pass against the Carolina Panthers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
15 / 43

Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad #87 of the Chicago Bears reaches out for a pass against the Carolina Panthers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)

Chicago Bears' Olin Kreutz (57) tries to push off Carolina Panthers' Jordan Carstens (67) as Carstens sacks Bears quarterback Rex Grossman during the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
16 / 43

Chicago Bears' Olin Kreutz (57) tries to push off Carolina Panthers' Jordan Carstens (67) as Carstens sacks Bears quarterback Rex Grossman during the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A pass intended for Chicago Bears Justin Gage (12) goes through his fingers and those of Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble (20) and Mike Minter during the second quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
17 / 43

A pass intended for Chicago Bears Justin Gage (12) goes through his fingers and those of Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble (20) and Mike Minter during the second quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Chicago Bears' Greg Olsen (82) loses the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 20-17 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. The Panthers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
18 / 43

Chicago Bears' Greg Olsen (82) loses the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 20-17 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. The Panthers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) and Nate Salley (25) celebrate as head coach John Fox, right, looks on in the closing minutes of the Panthers' 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
19 / 43

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) and Nate Salley (25) celebrate as head coach John Fox, right, looks on in the closing minutes of the Panthers' 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
20 / 43

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers tight end Jeff King (47) holds onto the ball after a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
21 / 43

Carolina Panthers tight end Jeff King (47) holds onto the ball after a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton (18) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
22 / 43

Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton (18) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) calls out a play during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
23 / 43

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) calls out a play during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers fullback Brad Hoover (45) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
24 / 43

Carolina Panthers fullback Brad Hoover (45) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Maake Kemoeatu (99) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
25 / 43

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Maake Kemoeatu (99) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Rookie running back Jonathan Stewart #28 of the Carolina Panthers scores the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers defeated the Bears 20-17. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
26 / 43

Rookie running back Jonathan Stewart #28 of the Carolina Panthers scores the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers defeated the Bears 20-17. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Chicago Bears safety Major Wright (27) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The Bears won 34-29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
27 / 43

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Chicago Bears safety Major Wright (27) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The Bears won 34-29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reaches for the end zone on a touchdown, as Chicago Bears safety Brandon Meriweather (31) and cornerback Tim Jennings close in during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
28 / 43

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reaches for the end zone on a touchdown, as Chicago Bears safety Brandon Meriweather (31) and cornerback Tim Jennings close in during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears defensive end Julius Peppers (90) reaches in to block a field goal attempt by Carolina Panthers' Olindo Mare (10) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The holder is Jason Baker (7). (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
29 / 43

Chicago Bears defensive end Julius Peppers (90) reaches in to block a field goal attempt by Carolina Panthers' Olindo Mare (10) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The holder is Jason Baker (7). (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) hands off the ball to running back Matt Forte (22) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The Bears won 34-29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
30 / 43

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) hands off the ball to running back Matt Forte (22) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The Bears won 34-29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled from behind by Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
31 / 43

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled from behind by Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears' Devin Hester (23) races past Carolina Panthers' Sean Considine (37) on his way to a 69-yard punt return in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
32 / 43

Chicago Bears' Devin Hester (23) races past Carolina Panthers' Sean Considine (37) on his way to a 69-yard punt return in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles for a gain during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday October 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago won 23-22. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
33 / 43

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles for a gain during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday October 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago won 23-22. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

CHICAGO - JANUARY 15: Running back DeShaun Foster #26 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the football against the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
34 / 43

CHICAGO - JANUARY 15: Running back DeShaun Foster #26 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the football against the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

CHICAGO - JANUARY 15: Players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
35 / 43

CHICAGO - JANUARY 15: Players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
43 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Related Content

news

Notebook: Ejiro Evero talks defensive depth amid injuries 

The Panthers' defensive coordinator discussed the development of the team's younger players, plus other notes from Tuesday's press conferences. 
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Chicago in Week 10

The Panthers game against the Bears will air on Prime Video at 8:15 p.m. EDT
news

Week 10 Tuesday Injury Report: No change on short week

The Panthers had a projected report Tuesday based on estimated levels of participation in their walk-through during a short week before Chicago. 
news

Linebacker Chandler Wooten placed on injured reserve

The special teams contributor sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's game against Indianapolis. 
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich moving forward on a short week

The Panthers' head coach discussed going forward after the Indianapolis game before they head to face Chicago on Thursday Night Football. 
news

Week 10 Monday Injury Report: List keeps getting longer

The Panthers had a projected report Monday based on estimated levels of participation in their short-week walk-through, but there were a lot of names on it.
news

Marquis Haynes designated to return from IR

The veteran pass-rusher now has a 21-day window to practice, and the Panthers can choose to activate him at any point. He's been out since a training camp back issue.
news

Tarik Cohen's comeback hits a hurdle

The running back was placed on the practice squad injured reserve list Monday, ruling him out for at least the next four weeks.
news

Snap Counts: Week 9 vs. Indianapolis

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home loss Sunday against the Colts.
news

Notebook: More hits for a beleagured defense

Brian Burns and CJ Henderson suffered concussions Sunday, putting their status in doubt for Thursday's game against the Bears. Plus more from the aftermath of the Colts loss.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall to Indianapolis at home

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Colts. 
