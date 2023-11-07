Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers at Bears

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (1-7) are on Thursday Night Football this week.
Carolina plays the Chicago Bears (2-7) at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Scroll below for more information on the matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
- Soldier Field | Chicago, Ill.
- Thursday, Nov. 9 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Amazon Prime | More info on how to watch here.
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Bears Roster | Bears Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Bears
- Carolina and Chicago have played 10 times in the regular season. The Bears lead the series 7-3. | Series history
- The Panthers lost their last matchup with the Bears, 23-16, in 2020.
- The Bears lead the series, 5-0, when played in the regular season in Chicago.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Chicago Bears
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|283.4 (28th)
|325.9 (19th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|96.3 (24th)
|135.3 (4th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|3.9 (20th)
|4.6 (6th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|187.1 (27th)
|190.6 (24th)
|Sacks Allowed
|29 (t-28th)
|30 (30th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|40.0 (16th)
|44.1 (7th)
|Points Per Game
|17.5 (27th)
|20.9 (19th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|310.0 (8th)
|336.6 (19th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|131.8 (28th)
|79.7 (4th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.4 (25th)
|3.3 (1st)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|178.3 (4th)
|256.9 (28th)
|Sacks
|17 (t-25th)
|10 (32nd)
|Takeaways
|7 (31st)
|9 (t-24th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|34.7 (6th)
|48.7 (32nd)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|28.3 (t-31st)
|26.9 (28th)
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (52) needs five tackles for loss to pass Kawann Short for fourth all-time in Panther history.
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen (596) needs four receptions to become the fifth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 600 career receptions.
- Defensive end Derrick Brown (181) needs four total tackles to pass Sean Gilbert for eighth all-time in Panther history for a defensive lineman.
- Punter Johnny Hekker (342) needs five punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Kevin Huber (346) for 12th all-time in league history.
- Tackle Taylor Moton has played in 106 consecutive games and counting as a Carolina Panther. His streak ranks fourth in franchise history and first among non-specialists.
Matchup notes
- Carolina hits the road in Week 10 looking for their first regular season win in the Windy City in a Thursday night clash in the Windy City against the Chicago Bears.
- All time, this will mark the 11th regular season matchup between the two teams with the Bears leading the series 7-3, including a 5-0 record in Chicago. The two teams last squared off in 2020 at Bank of America Stadium where the Bears defeated Carolina, 23-16. This will mark the Panthers first trip to Chicago since 2017.
- The Panthers lone win in Chicago came in the divisional round of the 2005 playoffs (29-21).
- The Panthers enter Week 10 with a 1-7 record after falling to the Indianapolis Colts, 27-13. Carolina has a 5-9 all-time record in games played on Thursday nights. They have won two consecutive Thursday night contests, defeating the Houston Texans in 2021 and the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.
- The Chicago Bears enter the week with a 2-7 record after falling on the road to the New Orleans Saints, 24-17. The Bears have an 0-2 record against the NFC South this season after their loss to the Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 (27-17).
Carolina is 4-6 all-time against the Chicago Bears.