Know Your Foe: Chicago Bears

Nov 08, 2023 at 10:00 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
KnowYourFoe_Thumbnail (1)

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers are on the road this week for a Thursday night matchup.

Carolina (1-7) travels to face the Chicago Bears (2-7) at Solider Field on Thursday for an 8:15 p.m. game. The game will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

The Panthers are 3-7 all-time against the Bears in the regular season, including an 0-5 record in Chicago. The Panthers lost their last matchup against Chicago, 23-16, on the road in 2020. More on the series history can be found here.

Here's what to know about the Bears:

Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent
Nam Y. Huh/AP

Uncertainty at quarterback

The Bears haven't had starting quarterback Justin Fields since mid-October after he injured his right thumb, and it's not certain whether or not he'll make his return Thursday night.

Fields led the Bears to one of their two wins this season, a 40-20 victory over the Commanders, and in six games, he put up 1,201 passing yards on a 61.7 completion percentage with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions, adding 237 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Chicago has been going with rookie Tyson Bagent in Fields' place. Bagent has also won a game as the Bears' starter, helping them beat the Raiders 30-12. Through four games, he has totaled 697 passing yards on a 67.3 completion percentage with three touchdowns and six interceptions, along with 97 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Fields was listed as a limited participant in Chicago's injury reports on Monday and Tuesday.

DJ Moore
Butch Dill/AP

Former Panthers on offense

Former Carolina wide receiver DJ Moore joined Chicago's roster in the Panthers' trade for the No. 1 overall pick. He has become the Bears' leading pass catcher, totaling 735 yards on 47 catches with five touchdowns this season.

Former Carolina running back D'Onta Foreman is the Bears' leading rusher, even though he's only played in five games. With running back Khalil Herbert hitting injured reserve with an ankle injury, Foreman took over the duties and has rushed for 287 yards and two touchdowns on 65 attempts, paired with 43 yards on seven catches with a receiving touchdown.

Herbert, who returned to practice for Chicago this week, put up 272 yards on 51 attempts with 83 receiving yards and a touchdown in five games before his injury.

The Bears also utilize tight end Cole Kmet in the offense, as he's put up 374 yards and five touchdowns on 41 catches. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is another player to watch, as he has hauled in 307 yards on 20 catches with a touchdown.

Chicago's offense ranks fourth in rushing (135.3 yards per game), 24th in passing (190.6 yards per game), and 19th in scoring (20.9 points per game).

TJ Edwards
Ben Liebenberg/AP/2023 National Football League

Strong rushing defense

The Bears have allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL this season, as their opponents average 79.7 yards on the ground all season. They're ranked first in yards per attempt at 3.3.

Two teams – the Buccaneers in Week 2 and the Chiefs in Week 3 – have rushed more than 100 yards against Chicago. Most recently, they held the Saints to 87 yards on the ground.

They're less efficient against the pass, allowing teams 256.9 passing yards (28th in the NFL), and have allowed 26.9 points per game, 28th in the league. They haven't found much success rushing the passer, as their 10 total sacks on the season rank last in the NFL.

The Bears' leading tacklers include linebacker TJ Edwards (100), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (63), and defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (54). Defensive lineman Justin Jones leads in tackles for loss with six, followed by Edwards and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker with five each.

Panthers vs. Bears through the years

Carolina is 4-6 all-time against the Chicago Bears.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith runs into the end zone after catching a 58-yard pass by Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme to score a touch down in the first quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
1 / 43

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith runs into the end zone after catching a 58-yard pass by Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme to score a touch down in the first quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Kelvin Benjamin carries the football The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
2 / 43

Kelvin Benjamin carries the football The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Kawann Short The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
3 / 43

Kawann Short The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Shaq Thompson makes a tackle The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
4 / 43

Shaq Thompson makes a tackle The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Cam Newton The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
5 / 43

Cam Newton The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Cam Newton rushes The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.
6 / 43

Cam Newton rushes The Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, October 22nd at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears quarterback Chris Chandler (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
7 / 43

Chicago Bears quarterback Chris Chandler (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Dee Brown (22) runs past several Chicago Bears players for a two yard touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
8 / 43

Carolina Panthers' Dee Brown (22) runs past several Chicago Bears players for a two yard touchdown in the second quarter at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Dec. 22, 2002. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers defensive Julius Peppers (90) works against Chicago Bears offensive tackle Fred Miller during their NFL football divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006, in Chicago. Peppers was one of seven players to miss practice Wednesday as the Panthers prepared to play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
9 / 43

Carolina Panthers defensive Julius Peppers (90) works against Chicago Bears offensive tackle Fred Miller during their NFL football divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006, in Chicago. Peppers was one of seven players to miss practice Wednesday as the Panthers prepared to play the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game on Sunday, Jan. 22. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher (55) sits on the bench with teammate Lance Briggs following their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Carolina Panthers in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers' defeated the Bears 29-21 and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
10 / 43

Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher (55) sits on the bench with teammate Lance Briggs following their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Carolina Panthers in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers' defeated the Bears 29-21 and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) gets away from Chicago Bears' linebacker Lance Briggs during the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers defeated the Bears, 29-21, and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
11 / 43

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) gets away from Chicago Bears' linebacker Lance Briggs during the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers defeated the Bears, 29-21, and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers' Kris Mangum makes the catch on a one-yard pass from Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme for a touch down in the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
12 / 43

Carolina Panthers' Kris Mangum makes the catch on a one-yard pass from Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme for a touch down in the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme celebrates with a few seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
13 / 43

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme celebrates with a few seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 and will play the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC conference championship. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
14 / 43

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)

Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad #87 of the Chicago Bears reaches out for a pass against the Carolina Panthers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)
15 / 43

Wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad #87 of the Chicago Bears reaches out for a pass against the Carolina Panthers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21. (AP Photo/David Stluka)

Chicago Bears' Olin Kreutz (57) tries to push off Carolina Panthers' Jordan Carstens (67) as Carstens sacks Bears quarterback Rex Grossman during the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
16 / 43

Chicago Bears' Olin Kreutz (57) tries to push off Carolina Panthers' Jordan Carstens (67) as Carstens sacks Bears quarterback Rex Grossman during the fourth quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A pass intended for Chicago Bears Justin Gage (12) goes through his fingers and those of Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble (20) and Mike Minter during the second quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
17 / 43

A pass intended for Chicago Bears Justin Gage (12) goes through his fingers and those of Carolina Panthers defenders Chris Gamble (20) and Mike Minter during the second quarter of their NFC divisional playoff football in Chicago, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2006. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Chicago Bears' Greg Olsen (82) loses the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 20-17 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. The Panthers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
18 / 43

Chicago Bears' Greg Olsen (82) loses the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 20-17 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. The Panthers recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) and Nate Salley (25) celebrate as head coach John Fox, right, looks on in the closing minutes of the Panthers' 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
19 / 43

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) and Nate Salley (25) celebrate as head coach John Fox, right, looks on in the closing minutes of the Panthers' 20-17 win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
20 / 43

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers tight end Jeff King (47) holds onto the ball after a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
21 / 43

Carolina Panthers tight end Jeff King (47) holds onto the ball after a tackle during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton (18) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
22 / 43

Chicago Bears quarterback Kyle Orton (18) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) calls out a play during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
23 / 43

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) calls out a play during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers fullback Brad Hoover (45) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
24 / 43

Carolina Panthers fullback Brad Hoover (45) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Maake Kemoeatu (99) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
25 / 43

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Maake Kemoeatu (99) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Rookie running back Jonathan Stewart #28 of the Carolina Panthers scores the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers defeated the Bears 20-17. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
26 / 43

Rookie running back Jonathan Stewart #28 of the Carolina Panthers scores the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on September 14, 2008 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers defeated the Bears 20-17. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Chicago Bears safety Major Wright (27) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The Bears won 34-29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
27 / 43

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) is tackled by Chicago Bears safety Major Wright (27) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The Bears won 34-29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reaches for the end zone on a touchdown, as Chicago Bears safety Brandon Meriweather (31) and cornerback Tim Jennings close in during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
28 / 43

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) reaches for the end zone on a touchdown, as Chicago Bears safety Brandon Meriweather (31) and cornerback Tim Jennings close in during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears defensive end Julius Peppers (90) reaches in to block a field goal attempt by Carolina Panthers' Olindo Mare (10) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The holder is Jason Baker (7). (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
29 / 43

Chicago Bears defensive end Julius Peppers (90) reaches in to block a field goal attempt by Carolina Panthers' Olindo Mare (10) in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The holder is Jason Baker (7). (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) hands off the ball to running back Matt Forte (22) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The Bears won 34-29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
30 / 43

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) hands off the ball to running back Matt Forte (22) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. The Bears won 34-29. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled from behind by Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
31 / 43

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) is tackled from behind by Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Chicago Bears' Devin Hester (23) races past Carolina Panthers' Sean Considine (37) on his way to a 69-yard punt return in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
32 / 43

Chicago Bears' Devin Hester (23) races past Carolina Panthers' Sean Considine (37) on his way to a 69-yard punt return in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Nam Y. Huh
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles for a gain during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday October 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago won 23-22. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)
33 / 43

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles for a gain during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday October 28, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago won 23-22. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

CHICAGO - JANUARY 15: Running back DeShaun Foster #26 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the football against the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
34 / 43

CHICAGO - JANUARY 15: Running back DeShaun Foster #26 of the Carolina Panthers runs with the football against the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

CHICAGO - JANUARY 15: Players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)
35 / 43

CHICAGO - JANUARY 15: Players line up at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears in their NFC Divisional Playoff game on January 15, 2006 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Panthers defeated the Bears 29-21 (AP Photo/Scott Boehm)

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
36 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
38 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
39 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
40 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
42 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
43 / 43

Carolina Panthers play against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
