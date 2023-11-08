Know Your Foe: Chicago Bears

Former Panthers on offense

Former Carolina wide receiver DJ Moore joined Chicago's roster in the Panthers' trade for the No. 1 overall pick. He has become the Bears' leading pass catcher, totaling 735 yards on 47 catches with five touchdowns this season.

Former Carolina running back D'Onta Foreman is the Bears' leading rusher, even though he's only played in five games. With running back Khalil Herbert hitting injured reserve with an ankle injury, Foreman took over the duties and has rushed for 287 yards and two touchdowns on 65 attempts, paired with 43 yards on seven catches with a receiving touchdown.

Herbert, who returned to practice for Chicago this week, put up 272 yards on 51 attempts with 83 receiving yards and a touchdown in five games before his injury.

The Bears also utilize tight end Cole Kmet in the offense, as he's put up 374 yards and five touchdowns on 41 catches. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is another player to watch, as he has hauled in 307 yards on 20 catches with a touchdown.