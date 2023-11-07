Notebook: Ejiro Evero talks defensive depth amid injuries 

Nov 07, 2023 at 05:16 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Ejiro Evero
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – Ejiro Evero made the point that he has gone through a similar injury situation to the one he's dealing with at Carolina as a defensive coordinator, saying it reminds him of last season in Denver.

Evero said he knows how it goes with injuries in the NFL, and he has faith in the depth of his defensive roster.

"We're not going to make any excuses," Evero said. "We have more than what we need to play well. We've got a lot of good young players. We've got really good depth. The coaches have done a great job of not just coaching the starters but really pouring into the entire depth of the roster. And I think that's starting to show.

"So that's what we've got to do. You can't control those things, and nobody's going to care. So we've just got to make it work."

Related Links

Head coach Frank Reich said Tuesday that star outside linebacker Brian Burns and starting cornerback CJ Henderson, both in concussion protocol, are not expected to play in Thursday night's game against the Bears. 

So on a short week and with a short list of available pass rushers, Evero has placed faith in a younger group, including rookie DJ Johnson, newer signee Luiji Vilain, and second-year Amaré Barno. Justin Houston and Yetur Gross-Matos are on injured reserve, and Marquis Haynes Sr.'s 21-day window to return to practice from injured reserve just opened Monday. 

"We think a lot of all these guys," Evero said of his young group of outside linebackers. "They've been preparing for this moment, and we expect them to perform well when they get in there." 

Evero said he's learned to prepare his players from the top to the bottom of the roster in cases like these. Nurturing the mindset with practice squad players that they could play at any second is a part of it.

"That's just the nature of it," Evero said. "At any moment, anybody has to play."

– With so many players on injured reserve, Reich said he and general manager Scott Fitterer have started to discuss the math of getting players back on the roster this season.

The league allows just eight players to be reactivated from the list, meaning Reich and Fitterer have begun considering who, how, and when they will manage that part of the roster.

"It's a jigsaw puzzle week to week," Reich said. "With all the guys on IR, and the fact that you only get eight guys off, Scott and I have been sitting down and talking about what that looks like, how are we going to allocate those eight moves, understanding there's still a lot of football to play (and) other guys could get hurt that need to come off. So a little bit of a jigsaw puzzle.

"What I find is that, as you work through the week, it just has a way of working itself out. Sometimes, you've got to make some tough decisions. But I think Scott and his team do a good job. I think our coaches do a good job communicating what our needs are and how we're going to adapt, and how Chris Tabor is going to adjust as a special teams thing. 

"At this time of the year, for every team, we have multiple meetings every day talking about the moving parts to get it right."

– Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown discussed the running back rotation following Miles Sanders' increased production against Indianapolis.

Sanders had one of his best outings as a Panther as he's working back from a tough start to the season and a nagging hamstring injury.

"Starting to do a really good job of trying to keep those guys involved as much as possible from a rotation standpoint and keep them fresh," Brown said. "As we've mentioned before, what those guys do well, skill-set wise, (to) put them in a spot to give them an opportunity to be able to showcase it on game day.

"But (Sanders') overall demeanor and approach has been awesome. I'm sure he was obviously frustrated at some point, which I think is natural if you've ever been in that position before, even outside of the football world, where things aren't going the way you expect them to. But he's been a true pro in many ways."

Brown said they are working through ways to get Sanders, Chuba Hubbard (the Panthers' leading running back through the first half of the season), and Raheem Blackshear balanced in the run game.

– Tight end Jordan Matthews signed to the Panthers' 53-man roster Tuesday from their practice squad. The 31-year-old wide receiver, who switched to tight end a few years ago, has experience in the league and said he was excited for the opportunity to play with Reich again, as the two were together in Philadelphia in 2016 when Reich was the offensive coordinator.

"When we were together (in Philadelphia), he would always drop gems," Matthews said. "He would always figure out ways to get the offense to understand the spirit behind football. These aren't just plays that we're putting up there that we're running; we're trying to understand the why and what it truly means to be able to play this game. At the head coach level, he gets to expand that much more. … 

"It's been awesome to be around him in this capacity. To have this opportunity to be under him – I want to do everything possible to help this team win because I know Frank is the man for the job. He's just an amazing leader and can't ask to play for a better man."

– New linebacker Blake Martinez, who retired from the NFL midway through the 2022 season and returned to a roster on the Panthers' practice squad Tuesday, said he still had an "itch" to play as he watched this season start up and missed football while he was away. 

Martinez, 29, played with the Packers, Giants, and Raiders previously, totaling 512 total tackles in his first four years in Green Bay.

He pointed out that he has familiarity with linebackers coach Peter Hansen, who he played for in college at Stanford.

"I think the people here – I know a bunch of coaches here; it just felt right," Martinez said of why he chose to come out of retirement to come to Carolina. "Honestly, it's one of those things where you get that message, and I believe everything happens for a reason. So when that happened, I was like, this has got to mean something. So it seemed perfect."

Panthers vs Colts| Game Action Gallery | November 5, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

231105 Colts In-Game Edits-111
1 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-119
2 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-120
3 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-115
4 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-116
5 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-130
6 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-136
7 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-140
8 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-135
9 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-131
10 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-129
11 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-138
12 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-133
13 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-139
14 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-132
15 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-134
16 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-145
17 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-146
18 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-143
19 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-141
20 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-144
21 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-139
22 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-142
23 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-147
24 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-152
25 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-151
26 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-149
27 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-159
28 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-158
29 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-157
30 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-161
31 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-160
32 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-155
33 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-156
34 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-162
35 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-168
36 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-165
37 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-163
38 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-166
39 / 66
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-175
40 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-171
41 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-172
42 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-174
43 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-178
44 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-180
45 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-186
46 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-187
47 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-185
48 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-194
49 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-188
50 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-192
51 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-191
52 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-183
53 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-189
54 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-184
55 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-179
56 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-209
57 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-217
58 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-215
59 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-216
60 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-208
61 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-207
62 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-210
63 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-206
64 / 66
Carolina Panthers
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-214
65 / 66
231105 Colts In-Game Edits-211
66 / 66
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 10 Game Preview: Panthers at Bears

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers travel to Chicago this Thursday.
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Chicago in Week 10

The Panthers game against the Bears will air on Prime Video at 8:15 p.m. EDT
news

Week 10 Tuesday Injury Report: No change on short week

The Panthers had a projected report Tuesday based on estimated levels of participation in their walk-through during a short week before Chicago. 
news

Linebacker Chandler Wooten placed on injured reserve

The special teams contributor sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's game against Indianapolis. 
news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich moving forward on a short week

The Panthers' head coach discussed going forward after the Indianapolis game before they head to face Chicago on Thursday Night Football. 
news

Week 10 Monday Injury Report: List keeps getting longer

The Panthers had a projected report Monday based on estimated levels of participation in their short-week walk-through, but there were a lot of names on it.
news

Marquis Haynes designated to return from IR

The veteran pass-rusher now has a 21-day window to practice, and the Panthers can choose to activate him at any point. He's been out since a training camp back issue.
news

Tarik Cohen's comeback hits a hurdle

The running back was placed on the practice squad injured reserve list Monday, ruling him out for at least the next four weeks.
news

Snap Counts: Week 9 vs. Indianapolis

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the home loss Sunday against the Colts.
news

Notebook: More hits for a beleagured defense

Brian Burns and CJ Henderson suffered concussions Sunday, putting their status in doubt for Thursday's game against the Bears. Plus more from the aftermath of the Colts loss.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall to Indianapolis at home

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Colts. 
Advertising