Notebook: Ejiro Evero talks defensive depth amid injuries 

– With so many players on injured reserve, Reich said he and general manager Scott Fitterer have started to discuss the math of getting players back on the roster this season.

The league allows just eight players to be reactivated from the list, meaning Reich and Fitterer have begun considering who, how, and when they will manage that part of the roster.

"It's a jigsaw puzzle week to week," Reich said. "With all the guys on IR, and the fact that you only get eight guys off, Scott and I have been sitting down and talking about what that looks like, how are we going to allocate those eight moves, understanding there's still a lot of football to play (and) other guys could get hurt that need to come off. So a little bit of a jigsaw puzzle.

"What I find is that, as you work through the week, it just has a way of working itself out. Sometimes, you've got to make some tough decisions. But I think Scott and his team do a good job. I think our coaches do a good job communicating what our needs are and how we're going to adapt, and how Chris Tabor is going to adjust as a special teams thing.